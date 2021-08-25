Schadenfreude Alert: The Orioles Are Very, Very, Very (Very!) Bad

Not only are the Baltimore Orioles currently the worst team in baseball with a record of 38-86, they are on a 19-game losing streak. How abysmal is this state of affairs? You have to go back to 2005, when the Kansas City Royals lost 19 games in a row, to match it. Somehow, it gets worse: the Orioles are just two games away from tying the longest American League losing streak ever. Its owner? The 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who took 21 L’s in a row.

And while the District is majority Nationals fans, according to this handy-dandy map from Vivid Seats, it’s hard to see a neighboring team, one that for many years was Washington’s team by default, flounder like this. To wit:

The 2021 Orioles could potentially break the record for longest losing streak in MLB history…set by the 1988 Orioles. I don’t think it gets worse than beating your own record for being bad. https://t.co/uSrSFQRBFo — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 25, 2021

The #Orioles’ 19-game losing streak is bad enough. But here’s what really grabs me: Baltimore has JUST ONE WIN during the entire month of August. Good grief. ⚾️😨⚾️ pic.twitter.com/3eNZ0NPSAD — Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) August 25, 2021

Was anyone else unaware that the Orioles are currently on a 19 game losing streak? "They have been outscored by 108 runs in that span, the worst run differential by any team in a 19-game span since at least 1901." #MLB — Bowman1951's Sports Card Adventures (@bowman1951) August 25, 2021

It’s not like the Nats are having a great year. The Orioles even swept them in July. But since their final meet-up on July 25, the Orioles have gone 4-22—their last win was against the New York Yankees on August 2. The Nats have at least gone 9-17 during the same time period. They have a 54-70 record over all, and they’re not even in last place in the NL East. Nats general manager Mike Rizzo himself has weighed in: “I couldn’t fathom twenty in a row. That would be difficult for me.” (The Nats’ longest losing streak is seven games.)

The Orioles face off against the Los Angeles Angels tonight—they beat the O’s 14-8 on Tuesday.