Things to Do

The National Symphony Orchestra Will Bring Live Performances to Your Neighborhood in September

Its "In Your Neighborhood" program will return to DC—and, for the first time, come to MoCo.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

The National Symphony Orchestra’s “In Your Neighborhood” program will return next month. The next few weeks will feature several free musical performances and workshops across the neighborhoods of Ward 4, Takoma Park, and downtown Silver Spring. This year happens to be the first time that the NSO will expand the program to Maryland. The orchestra hopes this expansion will help more people in the DC area engage in the arts.

The program will kick off on September 3 with a “Music and Mandala Making Workshop” and full orchestra concert at the Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center. There will also be a number of chamber music performances and violin and music composition workshops in the following weeks. The events program will run through September 22 and finish with a live mural painting by students from Coolidge High School, a “Meet the Composer” workshop, and a full orchestra concert.

All events are free to the public with first-come, first-served seating. You can find more information about the program schedule here.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day