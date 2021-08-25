The National Symphony Orchestra Will Bring Live Performances to Your Neighborhood in September

The National Symphony Orchestra’s “In Your Neighborhood” program will return next month. The next few weeks will feature several free musical performances and workshops across the neighborhoods of Ward 4, Takoma Park, and downtown Silver Spring. This year happens to be the first time that the NSO will expand the program to Maryland. The orchestra hopes this expansion will help more people in the DC area engage in the arts.

The program will kick off on September 3 with a “Music and Mandala Making Workshop” and full orchestra concert at the Montgomery College Cultural Arts Center. There will also be a number of chamber music performances and violin and music composition workshops in the following weeks. The events program will run through September 22 and finish with a live mural painting by students from Coolidge High School, a “Meet the Composer” workshop, and a full orchestra concert.

All events are free to the public with first-come, first-served seating. You can find more information about the program schedule here.

Join the conversation!