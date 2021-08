The Washington Monument will reopen on Sunday. That’s two weeks after an early morning direct hit by lightning walloped the obelisk and fricasseed its key-card entry system and the call buttons for its perennially unlucky elevators.

The National Park Service spent much of the intervening time waiting for parts to fix the damage; they finally arrived on Wednesday. Tickets will be available at 10 AM on Saturday, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst tells Washingtonian.

