DC Chefs Serve Specialty Sandwiches to Benefit Afghan Refugees

Four DC restaurants—Albi, Bammy’s, Chiko, and Grazie Grazie—have come together to raise funds for Afghan refugee families. Belly Full, a pop-up based out of Grazie Grazie at the Wharf, will sell sandwiches from Thursday, September 2, through Sunday, September 5. The sandwiches will cost $14, and, in partnership with Kind Works, all of the proceeds will help purchase essential items for refugees who have arrived in the DMV.

Other area restaurants have launched initiatives to help the refugees settle into their new home, including Popal family spots Lapis and Berliner.

The Belly Full sandwiches will be available at Grazie Grazie (85 District Square, Southwest) or via Caviar and DoorDash. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, September 2

Albi chef Michael Rafidi created My Heart, which is made with smoked lamb, garlic toum, house habibi sauce, and feta on a seeded roll.

Friday, September 3

At Bammy’s, chefs Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan made the Boston Bay, a jerk chicken sausage on a seeded roll that’s topped with allspice mayo, coleslaw, and jerk barbecue.

Saturday, September 4

The Za Burger, from Grazie Grazie’s Casey Patten, is super-blend beef on a toasted brioche bun complete with spicy vodka sauce aioli, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Calabrian hot honey, and basil.

Sunday, September 5

Chiko chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno are serving a gochujang-marinated chicken with sesame slaw and pickled daikon on a seeded roll.