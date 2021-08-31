DC Is About to Have Some Wild Rain Thanks to the Remnants of Hurricane Ida

After causing massive flooding and power outages in Mississippi and Louisiana, Hurricane Ida is now coming to the DC area. The remnants of the tropical storm is likely to bring some heavy rain and flash flooding on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch from Wednesday 11 AM until Thursday 8 AM for the entire Washington metropolitan area. However, the rain could start as early as 5 PM on Tuesday evening. Weather forecasts predicts that the area will receive about 2-4 inches of rain, but there is a chance that some parts of western Maryland and northwestern Virginia may get six inches.

Remember that it only take six inches of water to knock an adult person off their feet. If you live somewhere that is prone to flooding, the National Weather Service recommends getting to higher ground immediately and avoiding flood waters. You can find more information about how to stay safe during a flood from the National Weather Service.

