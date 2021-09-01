Things to Do

A Big New “Urban Sky Park” Is Opening in Tysons

There's definitely nothing like this 2.5-acre rooftop mini-development in Washington.

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of Hope Wheeler.

Capital One, which already seems to dominate the emerging cityscape around its Tysons headquarters, is now opening an “urban sky park” that will be open to the public. Called The Perch, it’s a 2.5-acre space—eleven stories up—with a beer garden, an amphitheater, a dog park, and a soon-to-open hotel. Next year a mini golf course and residences will also open on the sky-high spread.

The amphitheater area at The Perch. Photograph courtesy of Hope Wheeler.

Tysons has been evolving from its suburban-sprawl past to a live-work-and-play locale with more of a city feel; more than 24,000 people live there, according to Census figures.

The Perch is the latest addition to the Capital One Center development, which also houses the bank’s headquarters and the Capital One Hall, an entertainment venue that will bring Broadway shows to Tysons. The Perch sits on the rooftop of Capital One Hall.

An overhead view of part of the property. Photograph courtesy of Hope Wheeler.

You’ll be able to check out the so-called sky park later this month, when Capital One and the Fairfax County Park Authority, a partner in the project, host a three-day opening festival—Perchfest—with live music, games, and a new beer from the Starr Hill Biergarten. It runs from Sept. 17 to Sept 19. Also: On Saturday the 18th, 10 adults will don superhero costumes and rappel down the property’s new Watermark Hotel.

 

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day