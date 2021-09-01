A Big New “Urban Sky Park” Is Opening in Tysons

Capital One, which already seems to dominate the emerging cityscape around its Tysons headquarters, is now opening an “urban sky park” that will be open to the public. Called The Perch, it’s a 2.5-acre space—eleven stories up—with a beer garden, an amphitheater, a dog park, and a soon-to-open hotel. Next year a mini golf course and residences will also open on the sky-high spread.

Tysons has been evolving from its suburban-sprawl past to a live-work-and-play locale with more of a city feel; more than 24,000 people live there, according to Census figures.

The Perch is the latest addition to the Capital One Center development, which also houses the bank’s headquarters and the Capital One Hall, an entertainment venue that will bring Broadway shows to Tysons. The Perch sits on the rooftop of Capital One Hall.

You’ll be able to check out the so-called sky park later this month, when Capital One and the Fairfax County Park Authority, a partner in the project, host a three-day opening festival—Perchfest—with live music, games, and a new beer from the Starr Hill Biergarten. It runs from Sept. 17 to Sept 19. Also: On Saturday the 18th, 10 adults will don superhero costumes and rappel down the property’s new Watermark Hotel.

