QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley Will Plead Guilty in DC Federal Court on Friday

Jacob Chansley—aka the QAnon shaman—is set to plead guilty to charges related to the Capitol insurrection. The plea agreement hearing is set for 11 AM tomorrow in DC federal court, with Judge Royce C. Lamberth presiding.

Chansley is perhaps the most recognizable of the Capitol insurrectionists, hard to miss in his furs, horns, and red-white-and-blue face paint. Chansley initially plead “not guilty” in late January, and has been under custody of the federal government since. He kept his name in the news cycle this February, when he was transferred from DC to an Alexandria facility to accommodate his organic diet, which he claims is part of his shamanic belief system.

Talks of a plea deal were made public this summer, after prison psychologists found Chansley was suffering from multiple mental illnesses, including transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. Chansley currently faces a number of charges, including civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding, though it’s unclear exactly what charge he intends to plead guilty to.

