Shakespeare Theatre Company’s New Season Includes a Britney Spears Musical and a Celebration of DC Artists

Shakespeare Theatre Company recently announced its 2021–22 season, which includes productions of the Broadway-bound Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time and Thorton Wilder’s award-winning play Our Town. STC will also hold preseason productions of James Baldwin’s The Amen Corner and Georgetown University’s Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski.

The season will begin November 30 with the highly anticipated world premiere of Jon Hartmere’s Once Upon a One More Time. The musical combines magical fairy tales with Britney Spears’s hit songs (such as “Toxic” and “Oops! I Did It Again”) and follows princesses, such as Cinderella and Snow White, as they become empowered by reading The Feminine Mystique and embark on their journey toward becoming strong, independent women (who don’t need no prince). The show will run through January 2022.

Other productions for the upcoming season include:

Our Town

February 17–March 20

Thornton Wilder’s award-winning play Our Town explores the lives of everyday citizens who live in the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners. STC is putting its own twist on the show and will celebrate the artists who call the DC area home.

Much Ado About Nothing

April 21–May 22

This modern spin on a Shakespearean classic transports sparring lovers Benedick and Beatrice from 16th-century Italy to a cable newsroom where they attempt to balance their work life and tumultuous relationship.

Red Velvet

June 16–July 27

STC will close the season with Red Velvet, a biographical play that celebrates 19th-century actor Ira Aldridge, who was the first Black actor to take the role of Shakespeare’s Othello.

