Cars at the Capital, D.C. Walls Mural Festival, and Boozy Game Nights: Things to Do in DC, September 7-8

Hey y’all,

We’ve got Cars at the Capital, an international mural festival, and boozy game nights.

Like Jane Lynch, I also enjoy a good game night.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Boozy game night: Drams and Dragons is back on at Brixton this Tuesday. Grab a beer and choose from a selection of classic board games, such as Settlers of Catan and Dune: Imperium. If you don’t know how to play any of the games, the staff will be happy to help you out.. Tuesday, 9/7 at 5 PM; Free, register here.

A poem just for you: The National Museum of African American History & Culture is partnering with on-demand poetry service Ars Poetica to showcase the work of Black poets. Ars Poetica poets Akolade Coker, Anthony McPherson, and Kearah-Armonie will write a custom, one-of-a-kind poem on any theme that is meaningful to you through a list of questions that you fill out when signing up. Tuesday 9/7 through Thursday 9/9; Free, register here.

Space trivia: Calling all Jedis— Atlas Brew Works’ trivia Tuesdays are back, and this week’s game is (you guessed it) Star Wars themed. Hosted on the Ivy City Tap Room patio, spend your clear DC evening competing for a coveted $50 Atlas gift card. Teams are capped at six players. Tuesday 9/7 at 7 PM; find out more here.

Summer send-off: As summer draws to a close, celebrate with one last campfire at National Landing. Enjoy the staples of a proper camping excursion at Camp Summer House: live music, games, archery, and more. Make sure to get there early for a chance at a free snow cone or s’mores kit. Wednesday 9/8 at 5:30 PM; Free, find out more here.

Outdoor art: The international mural festival D.C. Walls, previously known as POW! WOW!, kicks off its sixth annual go-round this week. Stop by at one of the multiple NOMA locations where the commissioned murals will be painted in realtime and displayed during the 10-day event. And this weekend, there will also be a DJ set by the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Wednesday 9/8 through Saturday 9/18; Free, find out more here.

Modern twist on a classic tale: Round House Theatre is kicking off its new season with a regional premiere of Quixote Nuevo, a modern spin on Miguel de Cervantes’ classic Don Quixote. A bilingual professor who suffers from dementia reimagines himself as a knight searching for love as he journeys around a Texas border town with his trusty sidekick. Quixote Nuevo sparks a new conversation about immigration throughTejano music, puppetry, and bilingual wordplay. Wednesday 9/8 through Sunday 10/3; $60-78 (pay-what-you-can tickets are available), buy tickets here.

History on the move: Cruise down to the National Mall for the annual Cars at the Capital exhibition. The event is celebrating the new cars that have been added to the National Historic Vehicle Register. This week, the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 that was featured in Back to the Future as the “Time Machine” will be on display. Other cars, such as the 1921 “Castle Duesenberg” and the 1970 Dodge “Qualls Challenger”, will be highlighted later in the month. Friday 9/3 through Thursday 9/30; Free, find out more here.

That’s all for today! Don’t hesitate to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com and let me know what you’re up to.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Catch ya later!

Join the conversation!