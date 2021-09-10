Capitol Fencing Will Likely Return Ahead of Rally Supporting Accused January 6 Rioters

Fencing erected around the Capitol following the attack on January 6 will likely be reinstalled ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally on September 18, the Associated Press reports.

The fences were removed in July despite recommendations from the Capitol Police that the enclosure remain intact until September. Now it will likely return around the Capitol and the Supreme Court, prompted by an upcoming rally in support of people accused of crimes related to the riot on January 6. Organized by former Trump campaign official Matt Braynard, the event has law enforcement on guard: In addition to the possible reinstallation of fences, the Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated ahead of the protest.

The fenced perimeter has come to represent more than a physical inconvenience for Washingtonians. Both lawmakers and residents called for the fences to be taken down, and there was even a picnic protest staged to oppose the barrier. When the fencing was eventually removed, people rejoiced at the opportunity to return to the Capitol grounds. There’s no word on how long the fence might stay up if it’s erected again.

