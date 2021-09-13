Capitol Police Will Discipline Six Officers Over Their Conduct on January 6

Six US Capitol Police officers will face disciplinary measures over their actions on January 6, the Capitol Police announced Saturday. The charges include failure to comply with directives, improper remarks, improper dissemination of information, and conduct unbecoming, the force said. The Capitol Police said it would neither name the officers nor publicize what their discipline would entail. There will be no criminal charges.

The cases stemmed from 38 internal investigations launched after the Capitol riot. Officers from USCP and the DC police kept lawmakers and Hill staffers safe from marauding Trump fans at great cost to their own lives and safety. More than 70 officers were assaulted that day. Many were injured, and USCP Officer Brian Sicknick died the next day from what were later ruled natural causes. Still, reports persisted of a small number of officers who posed for selfies with the rioters or removed barricades. The Capitol Police did not say whether the disciplined officers engaged in any such conduct.

The Capitol Police recently cleared an officer, later identified as Michael Byrd, saying he acted lawfully when he shot Ashli Babbitt during the riot.

The force said it was unable to identify a dozen officers in the 38 investigations, and that it found no wrongdoing among 20 other officers it investigated. The Capitol Police provided the results of the investigations to the Department of Justice with officer names redacted as part of DOJ’s prosecution of alleged rioters. Politico reports that some of those defendants “have sought these reports to argue that they believed the police had given them permission to enter the building and had encouraged them in some cases.”

Conservative activists plan a rally for January 6 defendants on September 18 at the Capitol. The Capitol Police reportedly intend to reinstall fencing around the Capitol in advance of the gathering.