DC Types Showed Up and Showed Out at Last Night’s Met Gala. Here’s What They Wore.

The Met Gala made a comeback Monday night after the pandemic shut down last year’s event. The gala marked the opening of Costume Institute’s latest exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which opens to the public on September 18.

Guests were instructed to come up with their best interpretation of “American Independence.” While there were some simple looks, some took the event as a chance to make a huge statement with their clothing, especially the notable Washingtonians that attended the gala. Here’s a rundown of which local celebrities attended the Met Gala and what they wore on white carpet:

Ella Emhoff made her sparkling debut at her first Met Gala with a Stella McCartney diamond mesh body suit, matching trousers, and red diamond-studded Adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight sneakers.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a big fashion (and political) statement by donning a white gown with “Tax the Rich” displayed on the back in bright red letters. The piece was created by activist and designer Aurora James, whose designs have also been worn by other notable woman, such as Beyoncé, Solange, and Nicki Minaj.

.@AOC is wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the #MetGala tonight, an ultra-exclusive event that caters to some of the wealthiest people in the country https://t.co/dA5CTpIwkC pic.twitter.com/1aHvBGhGHI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 14, 2021

Like AOC, U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney wanted to send a political message to the masses. The politician stunned the crowd in a floor-length Antonios Couture gown that displayed the colors of the suffragette movement along with embroidered sashes that read “Equal Rights for Women.” Maloney was also holding a green clutch that said “ERA YES,” in support of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment that would constitutionally prohibit discrimination based on sex.

Omg Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney pic.twitter.com/8EaPK1Bc2D — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021

Amanda Gorman, who co-chaired this year’s Met Gala, walked the white carpet in a sparkly ensemble inspired by the Statue of Liberty. The inaugural poet donned a indigo Vera Wang gown with a book-shaped clutch in hand that read the words “Give Me Your Tired.”

Huma Abedin, a longtime time aide of Hillary Clinton, made her usual appearance at the Met Gala last night. She wore a simple floor-length black and pink gown. It is unknown who designed the dress.

