Map: DC Street Closures for Saturday’s Far-Right Rally

There’s going to be another far-right rally at the US Capitol this Saturday, which rally organizers estimate will draw around 700 people. Though this event is likely to be a far cry from the rioting on January 6, area officials are still taking precautions, including requesting National Guard assistance, re-erecting the Capitol fence, and implementing some street closures.

Here are the streets that will be closed on Saturday. Street closures are marked in black, parking closures are marked in blue.

These streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 AM to midnight on Saturday, September 18:

3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Madison Drive, NW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

These streets will not allow parking during the same timeframe:

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Join the conversation!