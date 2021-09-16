You Can Now Get Brunch and a Covid Vaccine at Silver Diner

You can get a Covid vaccine at a Nationals game or even delivered to your home. Now, holdouts can even get a side of Pfizer with their burger and fries. Silver Diner is partnering with its insurance carrier Kaiser and the Fairfax County Department of Health to bring mobile vaccination vans to several of its suburban locations with parking lots.

While Silver Diner is not currently among the growing number of restaurants to require proof of vaccination from diners, it is requiring that all staff be vaccinated. In March, the local chain appointed a “Vaccine Czar” to help its 1,400 employees secure vaccine appointments. (As an extra incentive, every vaccinated employee got a $40 AmEx gift card.)

Last summer, the company also invested half a million dollars in high-tech air filtration and purification systems across its 20 locations. Among the upgrades: air purification boxes installed every 250 square feet with virus-killing ultraviolet lights, bipolar ionization technology (which deactivates dangerous bacteria and viruses), and high-efficiency filters.

Below are the locations where you can get a vaccine with your meal. Hours are 9 AM to noon and 1 to 4 PM.

Friday, September 17 – BWI Marriott Parking lot (1743 W. Nursery Rd., Linthicum)– Second dose same location on October 8.

Monday, September 20 – Waldorf Silver Diner Parking Lot (3081 Festival Way, Waldorf)– Second dose same location Tuesday, October 12.

Friday, September 24 – Frederick Silver Diner Parking lot (5120 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick)– Second dose same location October 15.

Monday, September 27 – Ashburn Silver Diner Parking lot (20530 Heron Overlook Plz., Ashburn) –Second dose same location Monday, October 18.

