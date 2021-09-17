Axios will launch a morning newsletter about local DC on Monday. The newsletter marks a new direction for the Arlington-headquartered media company, which has traditionally approached the District only as a backdrop for national politics.

Landing in email inboxes Monday through Friday, the bulletin will cover a variety of beats around the city, including local politics, restaurants, health, and transportation. Reporters Chelsea Cirruzzo, Cuneyt Dil, and Paige Hopkins will write it, bringing experience from other locally focused publications such as DCist, Eater DC, Washington City Paper, and the now-defunct Washington Post Express and Current Newspapers.

Axios has already launched local newsletters in six other locations: Charlotte, Denver, Des Moines, northwest Arkansas, Tampa, and Twin Cities. Coverage ranges from dispatches about new municipal policies to service pieces helping readers navigate a weekend in their city. Axios has also announced plans to expand to other cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

