Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past October
Patrick Jackson, chief of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s General Surgery Division; Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; and Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Opening reception for the National Air and Space Museum’s new galleries | October 7

National Air and Space Museum director Christopher Browne, Mary Beth Browne, Kathy Knittel, and Jeffrey Knittel, chairman and CEO of Airbus Americas.

 

Hamilton Hotel’s “A Glamorous 100th Anniversary” | October 11

Opal Vadhan, personal aide to Vice President Kamala Harris; Kirsten Allen, press secretary for the Vice President; and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Bonnti cofounder Maude Okrah, activist Tarana Burke, CNN’s Abby Phillip, and MSNBC’s Brittany Packnett Cunningham.
Model and advocate Christy Turlington, Glamour editor in chief Samantha Barry, and Ashley Biden, daughter of the President.

 

The Wharf’s five-year anniversary celebration | October 12

Michael Fuerstman of Pendry Hotels; Monty Hoffman of Hoffman & Associates; Barry Koslow, executive chef at Pendry Washington DC—The Wharf; and Alan Fuerstman of Montage International.

 

Axios Presents “A Party in Smart Brevity” at the Line DC | October 14

Axios editor in chief Sara Goo, Boeing’s Ziad Ojakli, Sheridan Strategies partner Devon Spurgeon, and Jonathan Karl of ABC News.
Axios’s Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz, and Jim VandeHei.

 

Akris 100th-anniversary celebration at Akris Washington D.C. | October 19

West Front Strategies’ Ashley Davis, CityCenterDC general manager Timothy R. Lowery, Washington Ballet artistic director Julie Kent, and Akris creative director Albert Kriemler.

 

Nü Androids Presents: Black Coffee at A.i. | October 23

DJ Black Coffee and Nü Androids’ Nayef Issa and Connor Keenan.

 

2022 Colorectal Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Bash at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. | October 29

Avi Benaim of A.B.E. Networks, Karen Paris, Estee Portnoy of Jump Management, and Elliott Portnoy of Dentons.

 

2022 Halcyon Awards at the Schuyler | October 20

Inspire Capital’s Patrice King Brickman, former NBA star Metta World Peace, and Adeft Capital’s Carol Melton.
ServiceNow’s Nichole Francis Reynolds, Halcyon’s Kate Goodall, and Martha Metz, founder of Metz Investments and board chair of Halcyon.
Tuskegee City Council member Johnny Ford and EverFi’s Tom Davidson.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

