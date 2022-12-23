News & Politics
Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past October
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.
Patrick Jackson, chief of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s General Surgery Division; Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson; and Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
Opening reception for the National Air and Space Museum’s new galleries | October 7
Hamilton Hotel’s “A Glamorous 100th Anniversary” | October 11
The Wharf’s five-year anniversary celebration | October 12
Axios Presents “A Party in Smart Brevity” at the Line DC | October 14
Akris 100th-anniversary celebration at Akris Washington D.C. | October 19
Nü Androids Presents: Black Coffee at A.i. | October 23
2022 Colorectal Cancer Alliance Blue Hope Bash at the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. | October 29
2022 Halcyon Awards at the Schuyler | October 20
This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
