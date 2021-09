Fences have been set up around the Capitol and Supreme Court ahead of a far-right rally slated to take place on Saturday, September 18. The barriers were originally erected around the Capitol following the riot on January 6 and later removed in July. There’s no word on how long the protective perimeter might stay up. Here’s a look at the return of the fencing:

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!