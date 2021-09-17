News & Politics

Photos: Hundreds of Thousands of Flags on the National Mall Commemorate Covid Victims

The 20-acre installation opens today and runs until October 3.

Photos by Evy Mages

More than 660,000 white flags are being planted across 20 acres of the National Mall over the course of two weeks to represent the number of US lives lost to Covid. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, is called In America: Remember. 

An opening ceremony is planned for Friday at 11 AM at the corner of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest, where invited guests such as Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser will speak. The exhibition opens to the public Friday and will run through Sunday, October 3. Hours for the exhibition are 10 AM to sunset weekdays, and 9 AM to sunset on weekends.

