Best of Washington 2021: Five Best Happy Hours for Reconnecting With Colleagues

The deal: These crowd-pleasing American spots have long, varied lists of $7 cocktails—including frozen gin-and-tonics, dirty martinis, and Palomas—often made with liquor from their in-house distiller. Snacks such as chili dogs and mussels also top off at seven bucks.

Hours: Founding Farmers (Tysons, Reston, and Potomac) and Farmers & Distillers, Monday through Friday 3:30 to 6. Founding Farmers DC and Farmers Fishers Bakers, 3:30 to 5:30.

Where: Founding Farmers: locations in downtown DC, Reston, Tysons, and Potomac. Farmers & Distillers: 600 Massachusetts Ave., NW. Farmers Fishers Bakers: 3000 K St., NW.

The deal: Running late? Ballston’s huge new bar/restaurant/gallery space has extended post-work and late-night deals. They include $8 cocktails, $6 wines, and $5 beers plus discounted gyros and Wagyu sliders.

Hours: Monday through Friday 3 to 8, Thursday through Saturday 9 pm to 2 am.

Where: 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.

The deal: There are Japanese beer and sake specials, but this Dupont pan-Asian gem is where you should turn if you want happy hour to double as dinner. For $5.50 (or less), you get a slew of sushi rolls, dumplings, and fried snacks.

Hours: Monday through Friday 4:30 to 6.

Where: 1900 Q St., NW.

The deal: Dollar oysters every day of the week? We’re in. At the Leesburg and newly opened Potomac locations, a short list of drinks and snacks are $5 each; at the NoMa branch, they’re $7.

Hours: Daily 3 to 6:30 (Potomac and Leesburg) and 3 to 7 (NoMa).

Where: 12 S. King St., Leesburg; 22 M St., NE; 12435 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac.

The deal: Rum-maker/cocktail whiz Todd Thrasher sends out $5 daiquiris and frozen rum-and-Cokes from his indoor/outdoor Wharf bar. Snacks such as Spam musubi and shrimp dumplings are also $5.

Hours: Monday through Friday 4 to 6.

Where: 1130 Maine Ave., SW.

This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!