Where to Find Cozy Fall Coffee Drinks Around DC

Coffee shops and cafes pouring apple pie lattes, maple cold brews, and plenty of PSLs.

The popular Maple Spice Latte is back at Vigilante for the fall season. Photograph courtesy of Vlad Tchompalov.

The Coffee Bar
1201 S St., NW
A popular cardamom latte—made with house-made cardamom syrup and dashes of ground spice—is finally back on the menu at this Shaw spot ($5).

Colada Shop
10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac; 2920 District Ave., #180, Fairfax
The local Cuban cafe chain is serving two special lattes this fall inspired by tres leches (milk cake) and dulce flan desserts. The former espresso drink is topped with a cold tres leches foam, while the flan is a mix of espresso and caramel-like dulce de leche milk. Both drinks start at $4.85 (available through November).

Commonwealth Joe
520 12th St. South, #150, Arlington
This Arlington spot has four tasty fall-inspired beverages on the menu. The popular “pumpkin cookie butter latte” returns. Patrons can also sip an Autumn latte—a blend of hazelnut, caramel, and cinnamon—topped with house-made chocolate and whipped cream. Or opt for traditional seasonal flavors with the pumpkin spice oat cold brew latte, which is exactly how it sounds. Drinks range from $4.20 to $7.45.

Compass Coffee
More than 10 area locations
Local roaster Compass is going all-in on maple flavors at its many DC-area shops with a maple Vienna, maple latte, and maple cold brew. And no autumnal trio would be complete without PSL, also available in the $5 range.

Culture Coffee Too
300 Riggs Rd., NE
The Riggs Park coffee shop has two fall offerings: a raspberry mocha ($4.90 or $5.15) and a booze-infused brandy pumpkin spice latte ($12.50), which is made with a shot of brandy, espresso, milk, and pumpkin spice syrup.

La Coop is serving a pumpkin milk latte this fall. Photograph courtesy of Litzy Koga.

Foxtrot
650 Massachusetts Ave., NW & 1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Georgetown and Mt. Vernon locations of this burgeoning artisan market/cafe chain are serving up warm drinks for the cold weather. A decadent pumpkin pie latte is made with espresso from Vigilante Coffee and a swirl of pumpkin pie sauce, and topped with cookie butter-flavored whipped cream and graham crackers. The caramel apple latte features a tart apple syrup and sweet-spiced caramel. All drinks can also be made hot or iced, and the prices start at $4 (available through Thanksgiving).

La Coop Coffee Company
5505 First St., NW
You won’t find any flavored syrups at this family-owned coffee shop, but they do make their own milk blends. Try the pumpkin milk latte, which is made with a blend of pumpkin-esque fall spices and a shot of espresso. Want it sweeter? Ask for marshmallow drizzle on top. The latte starts at $4.85 and will be available through November.

Little Red Fox
5035 Connecticut Ave., NW
The Upper Northwest market and coffee shop is serving a cozy “sweater weather” concoction this fall. The $5.50 latte comes with house-made bourbon-cardamom syrup and a dash of cinnamon and vanilla. Customize your drink with whole, oat, or almond milk.

Qualia Coffee
3917 Georgia Ave., NW & Eckington Pl. and Harry Thomas Way, NE
Though it’s a year-round menu item, the local coffee roaster serves a “mysore spice au lait” that is perfect for the fall season. The pour-over coffee boasts an Indian spice blend of cinnamon, cardamom, and clove mixed with coffee grounds. It’s topped with steamed milk for a creamy finish.

RAKO
2016 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Woman-owned Virginia roaster Rako just opened its first cafe in Clarendon with creative sips like a baklava latte, which is made with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove-infused honey syrup. Tea drinkers can try a star anise or masala-infused chai, garnished with nutmeg and star anise. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the a volcanic black salt vanilla latte or the ginger rosemary latte garnished with fresh herbs.

The Royal
501 Florida Ave., NW
LeDroit Park’s all-day cafe has three autumnal drinks on the menu made with Counter Culture coffee, all for $5.50. Cool off with a salted vanilla cream cold brew or a star anise “espressoda” made with orange cream, espresso, and sparkling water with syrup and orange whipped cream. Another fun treat: a cardamon-lemon iced latte with toasted cardamom and lemon zest.

Sweet Science Coffee
35 N St., NE & 2507 Franklin Rd., Arlington
The team at this NoMa spot concocted three drinks for the fall: a burnt caramel spiced cake latte, a Chestnut-infused Cappuccino with cardamom, and a spiced cold brew with cream (all are around $6). All are all available to order through mid-December.

The cardamom-lemon iced latte at RAKO. Photograph courtesy of Julep PR

Swing’s
640 14th St., NW; 1702 G St., NW; 501 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria
Sip on a spiced fall latte featuring a house-made syrup with nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon sticks, allspice berries, black peppercorn, and twirls of orange peel. The $6 latte will be available from September 30 through mid-December.

Tryst Trading Company
2459 18th St., NW; 2331 Calvert St., NW ; 3415 11th St., NW
Sister spots Tryst, OpenCity, and The Coupe have two new seasonal drinks on the menu, plus two customer favorites from previous years. A new brown sugar apple pie latte is made with almond milk and a house-made syrup, and topped with cinnamon. Tea drinkers can try a smoky rooibos latte with steamed almond milk. Coming back to the menu: a fall spiced latte and bourbon chai (all are available on October 1).

The Wydown
600-B H St., NE; 1924 14th St., NW
These family-run coffee shops make a tasty cinnamon-oat latte with espresso and oat milk, and pumpkin spice latte with house-made pumpkin syrup. Both drinks will run through the end of the year.

Vigilante Coffee Company
4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville; 8200 Baltimore Ave., College Park
The maple spice latte is back at the local roaster. The $6 drink is made with espresso, milk, maple syrup, and topped with pumpkin pie spice. It even comes with a mini biscoff cookie served on the side.

Maya Pottiger
