Where Can You Find a Cheap (but Good!) Latte in DC? A Barista’s Guide

Finding a well-made, but decently priced latte in DC might seem like a Herculean task. But as a former barista, I say: Please, please don’t succumb to a 7-Eleven coffee (or wind up springing for an $8 latte that isn’t even that good).

Though the base prices of these lattes may not seem all that different from the competition—Elle, for example, charges $5 for its version, but tacks on $1 for non-dairy milk and $1.50 for syrup— a difference of a few bucks can add up if your caffeine fix is a daily habit. Here, I searched for a standard 12-ounce hot (or 16-ounce iced) latte for under $5, before tax or tip. Any upcharges for non-dairy milks couldn’t tip the price over that limit.

Here are five local joints that deliver on both affordability and quality:

1787 Columbia Rd., NW

It’s clear that this Adams Morgan spot puts care into each item on its menu—from homemade pastries to espresso drinks made with Ecuadorian coffee. Its latte costs $4 and the shop doesn’t charge extra for non-dairy milk, which means you can add in a house-made syrup like lavender/honey or salted caramel and still stay under $5.

Locations in Brookland, Petworth, and Downtown DC

As a Baltimore native, it brings me joy to add this Charm City coffee shop to the list. Zeke’s opened a second roastery in DC in 2013, and has continued to roast their coffee in small batches—a method that ensures a fresher bean and better flavor.The three District shops offer lattes at starting at $4. Iced lattes add about 25 cents to your total, but alternative milks are available at no extra cost.

6917 Laurel Ave., Takoma Park

This café serves Counter Culture Coffee—a sustainable roaster that hosts weekly tastings at its DC training center—for its espresso drinks. Lattes come in at $4.75, and there’s a wide-ranging food menu.

Locations in Del Ray, Fairlington, and Old Town

I can forgive St. Elmo’s for charging 99 cents to add oat milk (or 50 cents to add soy, and 80 cents to add almond milk), because the standard-size lattes cost a low $3.89.

4885 MacArthur Blvd., NW

What this Palisades coffee shop lacks in Metro accessibility, it makes up for with its coffee prices. Here, a latte will cost you $4, with a 50-cent addition for non-dairy milk. Plus, syrups in flavors like lavender/vanilla or mocha only cost 23 cents more.