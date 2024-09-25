Where to Get Free Coffee Around DC on National Coffee Day

Coffeehouses around the DC area are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and specials on Sunday, September 29. If you can’t survive a single day without coffee (like this writer), there are plenty of options for the day. To celebrate past the day, the DC Coffee Festival runs October 5 and 6 at Union Market. (And if you’re looking for fall-themed drinks while you’re at it, we’ll let you skip the order line and check out recommendations for this season.)

Multiple locations around the DC area

With new locations recently opened in Adams Morgan and Ballston West, Compass Coffee is also celebrating its 10th anniversary. They’ve released an anniversary blend and are offering 20 percent off first orders using the discount NEWBREW4U. On Instagram, they’re currently running a 10-day selfie challenge through October 1, where one lucky coffee lover will win free coffee for a year.

1345 F St., NW

Loyalty members of Puro Gusto can get a free 16-ounce, fresh-brewed hot coffee to celebrate the day.

Multiple locations around the DC area

La Colombe will have free coffee on National Coffee Day. From September 29 through October 1, they’re also offering a buy-three-get-one-free deal on their 12-ounce coffee box.

Multiple locations around the DC area

At La Madeleine, get one free drip coffee with any purchase in-store or online.

37th and O streets, NW

Illy Coffee invites coffee lovers to a “special day of rich, aromatic brews and exclusive offers” though did not release details as of press time.

Multiple locations around the DC area

Craving Dunkin’? Their National Coffee Day festivities include free medium hot or iced coffee for members of Dunkin’ Rewards.

Multiple locations around the DC area

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Krispy Kreme is offering a medium hot or iced coffee for free with any purchase. If you’re craving a lot of doughnuts, you can also get a dozen Original Glazed for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Multiple locations around the DC area

Snag a small free drip coffee, hot brewed tea, or cold brew on National Coffee Day. This year, Peet’s is also offering 25 percent off everything they sell online and in stores for the whole week, September 23 through September 29 with the code NCD2024.

Multiple locations around the DC area

Starbucks has announced it will have an exclusive deal with Amazon on National Coffee Day, and invites coffee lovers to stock up on their preferred coffee blends ahead of the holiday to enjoy at home – including roasts that complement a Twitch livestream DJ set from Sofi Tukker on September 29 to commemorate the holiday. They’re also offering $10 off eligible Starbucks coffee-at-home products when you make an Amazon purchase of $50, redeemable at Starbucks Coffee At-Home’s Amazon page while the offer is valid and while supplies last.

This post will be updated as other specials are announced.