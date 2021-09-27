Food

Take Our Restaurant Survey and You Could Win Dinner for Two

We want your opinions on everything from tasting menus to tacos.

In last year's survey, readers named Levantine restaurant Albi the area's best new spot. Photograph by Scott Suchman

For the past 44 years, Washingtonian has taken the pulse of the local restaurant scene by asking you, the reader, to play food critic.

We want to hear about who you think slings the best pizza or burger or Korean feast. Where you’ve had special-occasion worthy tasting menus—or takeout. Which underrated neighborhood restaurants you think deserve some attention.

We know you have opinions! So please weigh in here. Answers will be revealed in our December issue, and you’ll automatically be entered into a drawing for a $150 gift card to a restaurant of your choice. 

