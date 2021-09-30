8 Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals Around DC

Wear out the little ones with petting zoos, moon bounces, and pumpkin-picking at these fall celebrations.

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

It’s pumpkin season, and the pick-your-own fields are open at this popular Maryland destination. Tickets to the orchard’s falls festival are $12 during the week and $17 on weekends (and discounted if you buy them in advance online). A bunch of activities are included: hayrides, a tractor pull, mazes, farm animals, face-painting live music, and more games. The festival runs through Sunday, October 31.

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy

This farm outside of Frederick has a ton of activities, including a corn maze, jumping pillows, farm animals, and giant slides. You can also pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers, and apples. The festival runs from 10 AM to 6 PM daily through Sunday, October 31. Admission is $10 during the week and $16 on weekends.

Great Country Farms

34345 Snickersville Tpk., Bluemont

Wagon rides, pig races, cider-pressing demos, marshmallow roasting, live music, and more are part of this Loudoun County farms’ lineup of festivities. You can also pick your own pumpkins and try your luck at the agriculture maze. Weekday admission is $10 for children and $12 for adults; weekends it’s $14 per child and $16 per adult. The festival runs from Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 31.

Montpelier Farms

1720 Crain Hwy N., Upper Marlboro

There are mazes, farm animals, and hayrides here, but also unique activities like a roping range and pumpkin bowling. It’s all included in the $12 general admission ticket. For additional fees, you can participate in rubber-duck races, bounce in an inflatable pumpkin, and mine for gems. If you want to pick your own pumpkins, entry to the patch is free. The festival runs through Sunday, November 7.

Reston Farm Garden Market

10800 Baron Cameron Ave., Reston

Book a 90-minute time slot at this Reston farm through Sunday, October 31. Each ticket ($28 for children and $6 for parents) includes access to the learning maze, bounce houses, games, train rides, and a petting zoo. There are pumpkin and cider doughnuts, and a slate of rotating food trucks.

Summers Farm

5620 Butterfly Ln., Frederick

There are more than 30 attractions at this sprawling Frederick farm, including mazes, apple blasting, slides, a zip line, and a pumpkin train. Snack on wood-fired pizza, cider slushies, and doughnuts. Tickets are $12.50 during the week and $17.50 on weekends through Sunday, October 31.

Wayside Farm

5273 Harry Byrd Hwy., Berryville

Navigate the 10-acre corn maze, take a stroll beneath the 20-foot-high goat walk, climb the hay mountain, and play a variety of seasonal games here. Farm activities are $12 per person on Mondays and Fridays, and $14 per person over the weekend. Reserve an hour-long pumpkin-picking time slot for $20; the cost is put toward the price of your pumpkins. Fall activities run through Sunday, November 7.

Whitehall Farms

12523 Popes Head Rd., Clifton

Farm animals, yard games, and a nature trail are some of the highlights at this Clifton farm. Each $10 ticket includes entry to the corn maze and pumpkin fields, plus a moon bounce, and wagon ride. Snack on barbecue from the Fermented Pig. Fall Fun Days runs from Saturday, October 2 through Sunday, October 31.