Live Go-Go, a Haunted House, and Lots of Fall Festivals: Things to Do, September 30-October 3

For the culture: The Kennedy Center hosting a three-day event to celebrate DC’s culture and people. The lineup of festivities includes go-go yoga, a fashion show, and live go-go performances from local bands including TCB and New Impressionz. Thursday 9/30 through Saturday 10/2; Free, find out more here.

Spooky, scary fun: Shocktober, Leesburg’s award-winning haunted house, is reopening for Halloween season. Guests can explore the 150-year old Carlheim Manor that has four levels and 32 rooms, but should be aware of the ghosts and ghouls that will creep in from the limestone caverns and underground lake the house was built over. For those who aren’t brave enough to experience the madness in-person, there will also be a two-hour virtual tour for only $5. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until 10/30; Tickets start at $40, buy tickets here.

Reclaiming Chocolate City: Check out Dupont Underground’s new photo exhibit, Look Hear Gallery, which features photographs from DC-based Black photographers Shedrick Pelt and Richard Williams. Look Hear Gallery uses photography to show how Black culture has persevered through the effects of gentrification in the city. The exhibition also aims to support the local Black community through having a mutual aid presence, local vendors, and a space to showcase work by other DC-based photographers. Friday 10/1 through Sunday 10/3; Free, learn more here.

A long-awaited return: The Carter Barron Amphitheatre in Rock Creek Park is making a comeback after being closed for four years. The Friends of Carter Barron are putting on a two-day concert series to kick off the venue’s reopening and to shed light on the city’s efforts to end youth gun violence. The concert series will include a tribute to go-go music with performances from Experience Unlimted’s Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band’s Big G, as well as a jazz performance from Grammy-nominated jazz singer Maysa. Friday 10/1 and Saturday 10/2; $50, buy tickets here.

Fall festivals: There’s a ton of neighborhood festivals that are happening this weekend, check out my roundup here to see what’s going on near you.

