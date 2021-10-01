Food

Family-Owned Spice Company Z&Z Opens a Middle Eastern Bakery in Rockville

The manoushe and za'atar purveyors debut their first brick-and-mortar space on October 2.

Written by
| Published on
Manoushe, a Middle Eastern flatbread, is Z&Z's speciality. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
Manoushe, a Middle Eastern flatbread, is Z&Z's speciality. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

Danny Dubbaneh, co-founder of Middle Eastern flatbread and spices company Z&Z, has long felt affection for the restaurant space on Rockville’s Nelson Street. That’s where Dubbaneh’s grandfather Fayez Khawaja opened a fried chicken spot in 1982 after immigrating from Palestine. The restaurant’s orange booths served as a backdrop to family birthdays, first jobs, and countless fond memories.

Z&Z is opening in a nostalgic location for the company's founders. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
Z&Z is opening in a nostalgic location for the company’s founders. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

“It became kind of like a second home for everyone,” says Dubbaneh, who grew up in Rockville with his brother and business partner, Johnny Dubbaneh. “Even in the 15 years between when they’d left the spot, we’d always kind of swing by and pop in, because there’s always nostalgic memories.”

The classic manoushe is topped with za'atar. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
The classic manoushe is topped with za’atar. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

Recently, the Dubbaneh brothers surprised their family with an emotional announcement: They would return to the building, not to revive Chicken Tonight, but to serve the Palestinian food that their grandfather feared would never sell. And after five years of touring farmers markets and selling their za’atar and sumac at grocery stores, Z&Z finally has its own brick-and-mortar home. Z&Z Manoushe Bakery opens in Rockville on Saturday, October 2, offering savory manoushe flatbreads and a market of Middle Eastern goods.

Watch this emotional video of the younger Dubbaneh generation surprising their grandmother and uncle with the new restaurant:

@zandzdc

Reposting since audio was taken down. See you soon! #maryland #dmveats #smallbusiness #familyowned #restaurant

♬ Maple Leaf – Official Sound Studio

The interior has undergone renovations to create an open kitchen, so diners can watch the cooking process like they would at Z&Z’s farmers market kiosk. Expect an expanded version of the market menu with the same focus on manoushe scattered with za’atar and rich Tunisian olive oil, or another classic with added tomatoes, cucumbers, and mint.

The space underwent a renovation and got a fresh coat of paint. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
The space underwent a renovation and got a fresh coat of paint. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

The larger space will allow the team to introduce specials such as a sausage flatbread drizzled with Aleppo pepper-spiked honey, as well as meat pies stuffed with ground beef or lamb. Side dishes include tabbouli salad and shredded filo pastry knafeh for dessert. Down the line, the cafe will serve Arab breakfast platters.

The Lahm-Bi-Ajeen manoushe. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
The Lahm-Bi-Ajeen manoushe. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

A market inside the restaurant will sell curated goods such as chocolates from Dubai, Tunisian olive oil, and Z&Z’s collection of spices. There won’t be any indoor seating when the restaurant opens—instead, diners can snag one of the 20 outdoor seats or picnic in Woodley Gardens Park across the street.

A market offers curated goods and Z&Z products. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
A market offers curated goods and Z&Z products. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

“Everything we serve, you could potentially eat with your hands—which is how we like it,” says Dubbaneh. “These are the foods we love, these are the foods we grew up on. We know a lot of people feel the same way and we want to share it.”

Z&Z Manoushe Bakery. 1111 Nelson St., Rockville. 

Don't call it a pizza: This manoushe is topped with sausage and hot honey. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.
Don’t call it a pizza: This manoushe is topped with sausage and hot honey. Photo courtesy of Z&Z.

 

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day