What is it about autumn? On the one hand, it’s a transitional phase, a one-way ticket to the magic of winter. On the other, with the slow-changing leaves and the steady dip in temperature, it’s a sustained stretch that implores us to pause and really reflect on what matters to us most.

This season, it’s all about indulging in everything feel-good. Maybe that’s reconnecting with a friend over a plate of pasta (and a couple glasses of bubbly) while taking in a canopy of fall foliage. Perhaps it’s discovering a new signature scent, one that’ll transport you to this moment every time you wear it. Or once night falls, it’s about investing in your precious sleep with a pair of perfect pajamas.

With autumn comes the opportunity to start fresh—the unofficial new year, if you will. We invite you to CityCenterDC where we’re devoted to finding (and sharing) those beautiful moments of joy.

POP UP

Here at CityCenterDC, we’re big on beauty sleep. It’s why we’re excited to announce that Palmer Alley is now home to the very first American pop-up for luxury sleepwear line Claire de Lune. The brand’s ethos is a simple, but essential one: cultivating calming rituals for a good night’s sleep. Tucking into their pretty pajamas, made from 100% pima cotton sourced from the brand’s home country of Peru, is a smart place to start. What’s more, these chic sets—decorated in botanical prints, solid hues or houndstooth then finished with covered buttons—live long after the sun rises as elegant, day-to-night separates. Visit the Claire de Lune pop-up boutique located in Palmer Alley through April.

FASHION

Made for the stylish jetsetter, this luxe luggage collaboration marries Tumi’s modern and minimalistic suitcases with Missoni’s time-honoured knitwear designs. Setting off to the departure lounge never looked so good.

GASTRONOMY

Spend a slow afternoon at Centrolina, the CityCenterDC restaurant from chef Amy Brandwein, a James Beard-nominated talent for four years running. Her seasonally inspired approach to authentic Italian fare yields a flavorful, and frankly unforgettable, dining experience. Case in point: Centrolina’s current menu, a mix of meticulously crafted plates, rich pastas and roasted meats and fish prepared in the wood-fired oven.

One standout is Polpo, a thoughtful antipasti dish that puts a fresh spin on traditional panzanella. The star is grilled octopus, which mingles with the classic chopped salad mainstays: toasted bread, tomato, slivers of red onion, olives, torn basil and aioli. It’s a sumptuous starter for a dinner date or even as a mid-afternoon meal, since Centrolina is now open for lunch. For more, follow @CentrolinaDC on Instagram.

OUTDOORS

Embrace a world of fall hues by visiting our immersive installation in Palmer Alley.

There are plenty of reasons to be partial to autumn. CityCenterDC aims to capture that ephemeral beauty with our iconic leaf installation, the annual D.C. showing appearing in Palmer Alley. A rich canopy of fall leaves—depicting the transformation from brilliant garnet to burnt orange and finally the last scenes of amber yellow—sits atop our bustling breezeway that's home to boutiques like Hèrmes, Louis Vuitton and Dior. There's an inherent romance to it, the perfect place to score an Instagram-worthy selfie, or snap a family photo, one that'll be remembered long after the season has met its end.

FARMERS MARKET

Nothing can compare to hand-picking the freshest, most exquisite food yourself—we eat with our eyes, after all. At the CityCenterDC Farmers Market, you’ll witness a kaleidoscope of colorful produce and provisions delivered by local growers, makers and food vendors. Peruse all the ingredients you might need to make a farm-to-table dinner or, if you’re stopping by to satiate your lunchtime appetite, pick up ready-to-nosh fare from local eateries, like DMV Empanadas, Hilana Falafel, Timber Pizza Company and many more. The Farmers Market is back in The Park at CityCenterDC every Tuesday from 11 am until 2 pm through November 23rd.