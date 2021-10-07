Food

New York’s Ilili Brings Lebanese Mezze to the Wharf

The upscale restaurant is decorated with citrus trees and an indoor water fountain.

Written by
| Published on
Ilili offers a selection of upscale Lebanese mezze. Photograph courtesy Ilili.

Chef and restaurateur Philippe Massoud operated a Mediterranean restaurant called Neyla in Georgetown in the early 2000s. But he’s spent the past 15 years in New York, building a following for upscale Lebanese mezze at his Flatiron District destination Ilili. Today, though, Massoud makes his official DC return with a second location of Ilili at the Wharf.

The restaurant takes over the showpiece waterfront space long left empty by Mike Isabella’s ill-fated Requin. You’ll hardly recognize the place now with its garden look filled with citrus trees, an indoor water fountain, and bird cages (with fake white doves). Massoud drew inspiration from the lush courtyard gardens he remembers from his childhood in Lebanon, and much of the furniture is imported from his native country and Europe.

Ilili’s dining room is filled with trees, bird cages, and a water fountain. Rendering courtesy Ilili.

Massoud has tapped chef Walter Silva, a native of Lima, Peru who previously worked at Barcelona Wine Bar, to help oversee the menu. Ilili’s mezze selection will include many of popular staples from New York, including Beiruti kibbeh naye (a steak tartare with mint and bulgur) and fried Brussels sprouts tossed with sherry vinegar and dressed with fig jam and mint yogurt. Hummus can be dressed up with a number of toppings—from lamb confit to crab falafel. You’ll also find hamachi in nectarine vinaigrette with aleppo oil and sumac as well as bone marrow with steak tartare and pomegranate.

Bone marrow and steak tartare with pomegranate seeds and pickles. Photograph courtesy Ilili.

There are some larger platters for sharing, too, including a whole chicken with sumac/garlic whip and lamb shank with “Lebanese dirty rice.” For dessert, try pistachio/cashew baklava or a selection of sorbets in flavors like chocolate/arak and Turkish coffee.

The restaurant is open for dinner only to start.

Ilili. 100 District Square, SW. 202-630-9720. 

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day