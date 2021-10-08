Ice Skating Returns to the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden in November

One of Washington’s most beloved wintry traditions is making a comeback. Ice skating will return to the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden on November 18. The activity was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, visitors will once again have an opportunity to glide (or slide) across the open-air rink surrounded by sculptures by Roy Lichtenstein and Louise Bourgeois, among others.

The chilly venue will be open seven days a week with sessions kicking off at the start of every hour. Skate rentals cost $5. Time on the ice is purchased in packages of two 45 minute sessions: $10 for adults and $9 for children under the age of 13, people over the age of 60, members of the military, and students.

The National Gallery’s Pavilion Café will also be open to skaters, serving cozy drinks like hot cider, mulled wine, and pumpkin spice lattes. Skaters who purchase a time slot for November 19 through 21 will get a free cup of hot cocoa.

Sculpture Garden Ice Rink. Open Sunday to Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM; Friday to Saturday from 11 AM to 11 PM. Enter the rink at Constitution Ave. and Madison Dr., NW.

