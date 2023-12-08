12 Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Around DC

200 M St., SE

Lace up your skates to glide around the curvy ice rink in Navy Yard. Tickets range from $13 to $15 for adults, and $10 to $12 for children, military, students, and seniors. Skate rentals are $6.

6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia

Glow sticks and a DJ turn this ice rink in downtown Columbia into a family-friendly rave on Thursday evenings. Tickets start at $12, and skate rentals are $3.

1500 South Capitol St., SE

The immersive Christmas display at Nationals Park includes a light maze, winter village, Santa Claus, and yes, an ice skating trail. Admission to Enchant is $36 for adults and $27 for kids, plus an additional skating fee ($15 for adults and $10 kids).

9201 Center St., Manassas

Skate in historic downtown Manassas, where the ice rink has a canopy to protect from rain and snow. Skating is $8 for children and $10 for adults, plus $6 for skate rentals.

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria

This rink in Alexandria is surrounded by dazzling light displays. Admission to the Winter Village of Lights and the ice rink is $20 after 5 PM. For the first time this year there will also be a daytime skating option for $12.50.

7th St. and Constitution Ave., NW

Partake in a quintessentially Washington tradition at the Sculpture Garden rink. Tickets are $12 for those ages 13 and up and $10 for children, military, students, and seniors. Skate rentals are $6.

1201 S Joyce St., Arlington

Skate across the 7,200-square-foot ice rink, and then warm up by the dual-sided fireplace. Reserve online for discounted rates: $11 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors. Rentals are available for $6.

11900 Market St., Reston

The ceiling of the covered rink is decorated with lights for a holiday skate session. Admission for adults is $11 and $9 for kids and seniors. Skate rentals are $7.

131 Gibbs St., Rockville

Glide around the Rockville rink, then grab a bite to eat at the surrounding restaurants. Admission starts at $10 and skate rentals are available for $6.

8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring

Figure skating and hockey skates are available to rent for $6 at the Silver Spring rink. Adults pay $11 and kids and seniors pay $10 for two hours of skating.

3050 K St., NW

This spacious rink in Georgetown provides glittery views of the Potomac River. Adult admission is $11 and children, senior, and military admission is $9. Skate rentals are $7.

760 Maine Ave., SW

A canopy of lights illuminate the rink at Transit Pier. Admission starts at $10 for children and $13 for adults, plus $8 for skate rentals.