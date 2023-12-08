12 Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Around DC

Canal Park
200 M St., SE
Lace up your skates to glide around the curvy ice rink in Navy Yard. Tickets range from $13 to $15 for adults, and $10 to $12 for children, military, students, and seniors. Skate rentals are $6.
Color Burst Park
6000 Merriweather Dr., Columbia
Glow sticks and a DJ turn this ice rink in downtown Columbia into a family-friendly rave on Thursday evenings. Tickets start at $12, and skate rentals are $3.
Enchant DC
1500 South Capitol St., SE
The immersive Christmas display at Nationals Park includes a light maze, winter village, Santa Claus, and yes, an ice skating trail. Admission to Enchant is $36 for adults and $27 for kids, plus an additional skating fee ($15 for adults and $10 kids).
Harris Pavilion
9201 Center St., Manassas
Skate in historic downtown Manassas, where the ice rink has a canopy to protect from rain and snow. Skating is $8 for children and $10 for adults, plus $6 for skate rentals.
Ice and Lights at Cameron Run
4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria
This rink in Alexandria is surrounded by dazzling light displays. Admission to the Winter Village of Lights and the ice rink is $20 after 5 PM. For the first time this year there will also be a daytime skating option for $12.50.
National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden
7th St. and Constitution Ave., NW
Partake in a quintessentially Washington tradition at the Sculpture Garden rink. Tickets are $12 for those ages 13 and up and $10 for children, military, students, and seniors. Skate rentals are $6.
Pentagon Row
1201 S Joyce St., Arlington
Skate across the 7,200-square-foot ice rink, and then warm up by the dual-sided fireplace. Reserve online for discounted rates: $11 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors. Rentals are available for $6.
Reston Town Center Pavilion
11900 Market St., Reston
The ceiling of the covered rink is decorated with lights for a holiday skate session. Admission for adults is $11 and $9 for kids and seniors. Skate rentals are $7.
Rockville Town Square
131 Gibbs St., Rockville
Glide around the Rockville rink, then grab a bite to eat at the surrounding restaurants. Admission starts at $10 and skate rentals are available for $6.
Silver Spring Ice Skating
8523 Fenton St., Silver Spring
Figure skating and hockey skates are available to rent for $6 at the Silver Spring rink. Adults pay $11 and kids and seniors pay $10 for two hours of skating.
Washington Harbour
3050 K St., NW
This spacious rink in Georgetown provides glittery views of the Potomac River. Adult admission is $11 and children, senior, and military admission is $9. Skate rentals are $7.
The Wharf
760 Maine Ave., SW
A canopy of lights illuminate the rink at Transit Pier. Admission starts at $10 for children and $13 for adults, plus $8 for skate rentals.