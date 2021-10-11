National Harbor’s “FestiFall” has been a blast. Between musical celebrations like CultureFest DMV and culinary gatherings like the recent National Wine & Food Festival, this Potomac-side hot spot has been quite the seasonal host.

Don’t worry! If you haven’t had the chance to experience this FestiFall for yourself, you haven’t missed out just yet. There are still two high-profile events on National Harbor’s calendar—that’s two big reasons to make your way to the Waterfront District, breathe in some fresh air and take part in some seasonal happenings.

There’s plenty of daydream-worthy previews on National Harbor’s website, but before you get lost in those, check out these two events slated to close out the FestiFall.

Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival — Sat/Sun, Oct. 16/17

To no one’s surprise, this once single-day event has grown so sharply in popularity, they added a second day.

The Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival is an exclusively 21+ event and includes unlimited wine, beer, tequila, cider and non-alcoholic drink tastings, as well as the region’s best taquerias and taco trucks. With other indulgent pavilions for things like fresh, hand-made guacamole, churros and margaritas, this is a National Harbor favorite that draws locals and travelers alike.

Washington DC Hot Cider Hustle 10K & 5K — Saturday, Nov. 6

Cross the finish line, fill your mug with cider and get in the festive spirit. This chip-timed 10K or 5K is perfect for both casual activity-seekers and dedicated runners, with the promise of tasty seasonal treats at the end. This event takes place in several cities across different dates, but National Harbor is the best location to bundle up, break in your best running shoes and run for a good cause, competition, or just for fun.

Speaking of causes, this year’s Hot Cider Hustle event charity is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC. They proudly help ease the hardship of children’s illnesses of families through dedicated programs in the region.

* * *

Still not swayed? There’s plenty to see and do at National Harbor before, during and after these events. From creative installations designed to inspire your inner art connoisseur to inventive dining that’s as fun to photograph as it is to eat, this 350-acre waterfront is a go-to spot for locals and travelers alike.

One day not enough FestiFall for you? National Harbor as 8 hotel and resorts to rest, unwind and maximize your time. Take advantage of seasonal specials to make the most out of your staycation, weekend trip or spontaneous overnight visit.