National Coming Out Day, a Book Talk With Hillary Clinton, and a Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Things to Do in DC, October 11-13

Hey y’all!

We’ve got a National Coming Out Day movie marathon, a book talk with Hillary Clinton, and a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Happy National Coming Out Day! You are all loved and appreciated, regardless of any public announcement.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

National Coming Out Day: Today is National Coming Out Day. To mark the occasion, the McLean Community Center is hosting a film festival at Alden Theatre that will feature LGBTQ+ affirming films. The movie marathon will include screenings of award-winning movies Booksmart and Moonlight. Monday 10/11 at 4 PM and 7 PM; Free, register here.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Hear from Black-Indigenous activists and learn about how they are using art, activism, and policy to advance Black and Indigenous solidarity and make positive changes in their communities. You can watch the conservation on-demand on the National Museum of the American Indians’ website. Monday 10/11; Free, watch on demand here.

International stories: The Films Across Borders Festival, which showcases critically-acclaimed films from around the world, is continuing at the Embassy of Sweden tomorrow with a rooftop screening of Swedish comedy-drama My Father Marianne. The film follows the relationship between a young reporter and her father, who comes out as a transgender woman. Tuesday 10/12 at 6:30 PM; $10, buy tickets here.

Book talk: Politics and Prose is hosting Hillary Clinton and bestselling author Louise Penny for a virtual chat about their new political thriller, State of Terror. The book, which is slated for release on Tuesday, tells the story of a U.S. Secretary of State who joins the administration of her political rival and has to save the country from an international terrorist plot involving nuclear weapons. Wednesday 10/13 at 7 PM; $36-$43, buy tickets here.

Investigative storytelling: The Double Exposure Film Festival is bringing more than 28 investigative feature films to the virtual stage this week. The event will kick off with a screening of United States vs. Reality Winner, which tells the story of a young NSA contractor who became a target for the Trump administration after leaking a document about Russian election interference to the media. There will also be a two-day symposium to engage filmmakers and journalists in an intensive discussion and training to examine the challenges of investigative reporting in the current political climate. Panel topics include the Pandora Papers, the state of local journalism, and the lack of diversity and inclusion in investigative filmmaking. Wednesday 10/13 through Sunday 10/17; Tickets start at $12, buy tickets here.

It’s hockey time: The Washington Capitals are kicking off the new hockey season with a home opener against the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Before the game, watch Caps alums Karl Alzner, Peter Bondra, and Rod Langway walk the red carpet with stilt walkers; join the alums and beloved mascot Slapshot as they takeover the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station with a hype squad; and play games and buy exclusive merch at the fan van parked outside of the arena. Wednesday 10/13; Pre-game festivities: Free, 4:30 PM-6:30 PM. Game: Tickets start at $58, buy tickets here, 7:30 PM.

Filipino food: Get a sneak preview of Chef Paolo Duncga’s new restaurant Hiraya at this pop-up at Tiki TNT in Southwest Waterfront. The four-course Filipino meal includes options such as palabok negra (squid ink and Maine lobster) and bistek (Koji beef with onions and black garlic). But if you can’t make it this week, no worries— these pop-ups are every Wednesday this month. Wednesday 10/13 (times vary); $75, make a reservation here.

Spooky sleuthing: Come search for Halloween-themed prizes at The Mansion on O & O Street Museum in Dupont Circle. There’s over 100 rooms— but to make it a tad trickier, there’s 70 hard-to-find secret doors as well. Bring your own bags for what you find (or buy), and parents, yes, there will be a cash bar. Wednesday 10/13 through Sunday 10/31 from 11 AM-3 PM, $35, buy tickets here.

Learn something new: If you don’t know what Kamishibai is, now’s the perfect time to learn. It’s a style of Japanese entertainment where someone tells stories using illustrated placards. At this workshop hosted by Flying V Theatre in Bethesda, you’ll learn from award-winning artist Natsu Onoda Power the basic traditions of the art form, and then put together your own multidisciplinary presentation. Wednesday 10/13 at 7 PM; $100, buy tickets here.

Outdoor art: Make your way over to Georgetown to see the ongoing outdoor art exhibit, Georgetown Celebrates the Arts. Organized by the Washington Print Foundation, there are 22 double-sided banners from a diverse array of local artists. And if you feel inclined, cast a ballot for your favorite banners— winning artists receive prizes. Through Saturday 11/20; Free, find out more here.

Baseball is out, and hockey is in!

Thanks for reading! Drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to let me know what you’re up to.

Join the conversation!