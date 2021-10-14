Colorful Fest, a Silent Disco Parade, and Lots of Art Exhibitions: Things to Do in DC, October 14-17

Hey y’all!

We’ve got Colorful Fest, a silent disco parade, and a lot of art exhibitions.

Try something new this weekend, like jamming out at a silent disco parade!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Have a laugh: Comedy duo Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher are headlining for their second time at the DC Improv Comedy Club. Go see the pair — well-known as the creators of Guys We F****d: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast — as they bring their humor back to the comedy bar and restaurant. Thursday 10/14 through Sunday 10/17 at 9:30 PM; $35, buy tickets here.

Take in some art: WHINO, a newly opened 6,200-square-foot restaurant, bar, and art gallery in Arlington is hosting a timely ALL HALLOWS exhibit. This group show features pieces from local, national, and international artists that look at traditions from the ancient Celtic festival called Samhain, which marks the end of the harvest season. Thursday 10/14 through Wednesday 11/10; Free, register here.

Celebrate the women behind it, too: The Silva Gallery is launching its new Adams Morgan location along with Latela Curatorial in a night of drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Enjoy the Invocations exhibit (with art from Kate Fitzpatrick, Rose Jaffe, Jackie Milad, Kate Sable, Lee Nowell-Wilson, and Nastassja Swift) at what’s also Latela’s second annual Women in the Arts exhibition series. Thursday 10/14 from 6 PM-8 PM; $25-$40, buy tickets here.

Make the District your dance floor: What the Float is hosting a silent outdoor disco parade from the Georgetown Waterfront Park through the District. Headphones that will pump a steady stream of music will be provided. Spots are limited, so grab yours while you can for some early Halloween fun. Friday 10/15 and Saturday 10/16 from 8 PM-11 PM; $25-$30, buy tickets here.

Light up the night: LuminoCity is coming to Fairfax County for the first time ever this holiday season. Larger-than-life animal-themed light installations will be on show in Vienna starting this October and run all the way through the beginning of next year. Friday 10/15 through January 2022 from 6 PM – 9 PM; $22-$32, buy tickets here.

Party all night long: The All Things Go Music Festival is coming up this weekend at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. Haim, St. Vincent, and Charli XCX are set to headline the one-day festival, joined by several up-and-coming artists, such as Tkay Maidza and Girl in Red. There will be an All Things Go Creator Summit at the Eaton DC the day before the festival where attendees can hear from women in the music industry, like Chelsea Lee from the local electro-pop trio SHAED and New Yorker music writer Jia Tolentino. Conference: Friday 10/15 from 6:30 PM-9 PM; Free, register here. Festival: Saturday 10/16 from 12 PM-11:30 PM; Tickets start at $89.50, buy tickets here.

Get down and dirty: Take a quick road trip to Mechanicsville, Md. this weekend and head to the Budds Creek Motocross Park for Tough Mudder’s two-day obstacle course event. Participants can try to complete miles of obstacles, such as the “Arctic Enema” and “Electroshock Therapy.” Don’t worry: there will also be kid-friendly obstacles that don’t involve swimming through freezing water and being shocked with a bunch of electrical wires while slipping through mud. Saturday 10/16 and Sunday 10/17 (times vary); $25-$145, buy tickets here.

Shop ‘til you drop: The Town of Vienna is hosting a fall pop-up market at the Vienna Shopping Center where you can shop handmade goods from 25 local artisans selling jewelry, home goods, art, and more. Saturday 10/16 and Sunday 10/17 from 12 PM- 5 PM; Free, learn more here.

A spooky show: Now in its 10th season, this year’s Ravens Night Halloween show at the Birchmere in Alexandria is inspired by covens, featuring witches, warlocks, and wizards. The pre-show entertainment includes games, palm readings, and live entertainment, followed by the Salon Lunaire dinner concert. The main event is a belly dancing program that begins after dinner. Saturday 10/16 at 7:30 PM; $30, buy tickets here.

Bilingual family fun: The GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights is holding a world premiere of its new bilingual production, La llamada de Sylvia Méndez: Separate Is Never Equal. The play pays tribute to elementary school teacher Sylvia Méndez who fought to end segregation in schools in California and paved the way for the national ban on segregated schools. Saturday 10/16 and Sunday 10/17 at 3 PM; $10-$12, buy tickets here.

Pride never stops: The Capital Pride Alliance’s inaugural Colorful Fest features a block party and fair at Union Market’s Dock 5. Festival goers can shop small businesses, order drinks from the As Your Are pop-up bar, and listen to a live performance from Grammy winner Tracy Young. Sunday 10/17 from 12 PM-8 PM; Free, learn more here.

That’s all for this week! Don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to let me know what you’re up to.

