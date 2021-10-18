Arlington Restaurant Week Starts Monday

Arlington Restaurant Week kicks off today, October 18, with specials running through next Monday, October 25.

More than 50 restaurants are participating, and the offerings vary per restaurant. Some restaurants, like Ambar in Clarendon, Sfoglina in Rosslyn, and SER in Ballston, are offering prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for dine-in or takeout. Others, like Clarendon’s Colony Grill and Ballston’s Rus Uz, are throwing beer or wine into their deals. And bakeries such as Mah-Ze-Dahr and Heidelberg are discounting various items.

Hosted by the Arlington Chamber of Commerce, this weeklong promotion is open to all restaurants, “from fast-casual spots to five-star dining establishments.” Even Domino’s is getting in on the action.