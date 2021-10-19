Nearly 60 Percent of Metro Trains Are Out of Service Until the End of the Week, and People Are Not Happy About It.

Washingtonians will have to deal with sucky commutes for a bit longer. Metro announced on Monday that reduced train service will continue until at least October 24 as they continue their investigation into last week’s Blue Line derailment near Arlington Cemetery. That means potentially jam-packed trains in the middle of a pandemic.

Trains will operate every 15 minutes on the Red Line and every 30 minutes on the other lines. Silver Line trains will only operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW.

Metro suspended service for nearly 60 percent of its 1,200-car fleet on Monday after inspectors found that an axle on the derailed train was “out of compliance” with wheel and axle assembly standards.

This isn’t just a random mishap. Similar problems have been found on other trains. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board said at a news conference Monday morning that the organization was made aware that Metro officials knew about the train’s equipment problems since 2017. While only one person was taken to the hospital after the incident, more people could’ve been hurt or killed. “The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event,” Homendy said.

Washingtonians on Twitter had a lot to say about the situation.

