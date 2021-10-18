UPDATE: Metro says its 7000-series trains will remain out of service until at least October 24, as its probe continues. As of Tuesday, October 19, trains will operate every 15 minutes on the Red Line, and every 30 minutes on all other lines.

Expect commutes to suck more than usual today. Metro is suspending service for about 60 percent of its nearly 1,200-car fleet as part of an investigation into the Blue Line derailment near Arlington Cemetery Station last week.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission ordered all 7000-series trains to be removed from service yesterday after inspectors found that an axle on the derailed train was “out of compliance” with specifications for wheel and axle assembly. Similar defects were also found on other trains, but the prevalence of the problem remains unknown.

About 40 six-car trains continue to operate today with service running about every 30 minutes. Metro is encouraging riders to use Metrobus or alternate transportation today. It’s unclear how long limited service will continue.

DC Public Schools said late-arrivals will be excused this morning because of the Metro delays.

