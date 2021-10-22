Congress Is Now Getting Involved in the Washington Football Team Investigation

The investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team has made it to Congress. Two Representatives sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday asking for documents and additional information related to the league’s investigation into the team.

Written by Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, the letter requests that the information be submitted to Congress by November 4, including all documents, communications, reports, and findings from attorney Beth Wilkinson’s investigation. They are also asking for answers to a set of questions regarding the NFL’s involvement in the probe.

“We have serious concerns about what appears to be widespread abusive workplace conduct at the WFT and about the NFL’s handling of this matter,” write Maloney and Krishnamoorthi. “Communications between league management and WFT leadership also raise questions about the league’s asserted impartiality in these investigations.”

WFT owner Dan Snyder hired Wilkinson in July 2020 to lead an inquiry into the team. A month later, the NFL took control after a Washington Post report raised new questions. Wilkinson reported her findings to the league when she concluded the year-long investigation but, as the letter notes, the NFL allegedly prompted the attorney to report her findings verbally and not in writing.

“The NFL’s lack of transparency about the problems it recently uncovered raise questions about the seriousness with which it has addressed bigotry, racism, sexism, and homophobia—setting troubling precedent for other workplaces,” write Maloney and Krishnamoorthi.

Read the full letter here.

