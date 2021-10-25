News & Politics

DC Residents Can Get a Free 30-Day Membership to Capital Bikeshare

The offer is meant to help alleviate some travel issues caused by reductions in Metro service

In light of significant reductions in Metro service, DC has partnered with Lyft to offer a free 30-day Capital Bikeshare membership to all DC residents. To sign up, residents should go to the “Ride Plans” section of the Capital Bikeshare or Lyft apps, or the “Pricing” section of the Capital Bikeshare website.

Those who take advantage of the membership will get unlimited free 45-minute rides on the classic bikes. Any ride longer than 45 minutes will cost five cents a minute for every additional minute. E-bike rides will not be free, but will be offered for ten cents a minute—a third of the cost of the normal rate.

“The service disruptions at Metro are deeply troubling for DC and the region,” DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a press release. “DC is open and we need a fully functioning transit system to get workers, students, and visitors across the city. We have been intentional, over the past several years, about making Capital Bikeshare more accessible and convenient for DC residents, and now we are proud to be able to offer this free one-month membership to every Washingtonian who might need it.”

Scooter company Helbiz is also waiving its $1.00 unlocking fee for all its scooters in the DC area until November 30. Metro delays are slated to continue through the end of the month as officials inspect a majority of the system’s fleet for potential axle-alignment issues. As of today, red line trains are expected to run every 15 to 20 minutes, and all other lines are expected to run every 30 to 40 minutes. There is currently no projected date for return to normal service.

