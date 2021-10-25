Here’s How to Get a Free Ride Home If You’re Drinking on Halloween

Halloween is a time for spooky antics, but one scary situation that is never appropriate on the holiday? Drinking and driving. In an effort to keep the roads safe, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program is partnering with Lyft to provide free rides for Halloween imbibers from Saturday, October 30 at 10 p.m. to Sunday, October 31 at 4 a.m.

A limited number of promo codes will be released through the WRAP website on Saturday at 7 p.m. Codes are more coveted than a king-sized candy bar so revelers should act quickly to secure a designated driver. The promotion will cover up to $15 worth of driving during the allotted time period for riders age 21 and older. Complimentary trips will take passengers to and from DC, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties.

