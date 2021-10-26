Gordon Ramsay vs. Jon Taffer: Their Restaurants Will Fight It Out in DC

|RESTAURANT
|THE PROPRIETOR
|THE CONCEPT
|PREVIOUS DC CONNECTION
|QUESTIONABLE QUOTE
|
Gordon Ramsay
|
501 Seventh St., NW
|The volatile host of Hell’s Kitchen taps pro chefs for a brutal cooking competition. He also runs high-end eateries around the world.
|There’s fish. There’s chips. There’s a bunch of sauces. Put it all together in a cardboard box and you get . . . Gordon Ramsay’s fish and chips.
|Tavon Hubbard—then based in DC—finished in last place on season ten of Hell’s Kitchen.
|“Fish & Chips is a humble departure, and yeah, a bit of fun,” he told Las Vegas Weekly. “We’ve elevated it, made it a little more sexy . . . more Cool Britannia.”
|
Jon Taffer
|
700 Sixth St., NW
|The volatile host of Bar Rescue helps failing watering holes. He’s also a consultant and entrepreneur.
|Basic pub fare made with what’s touted as “innovative cooking technologies.”
|A particularly notorious Bar Rescue episode focused on Silver Spring’s Piratz Tavern.
|“I believe . . . we will set the standard for cocktails programs in the city,” he told Washington Business Journal.
Photograph of Ramsay © 2017 by FOX Broadcasting.
Photograph of Taffer by Allison Gallagher/Flickr.
This article appears in the November 2021 issue of Washingtonian.