Gordon Ramsay vs. Jon Taffer: Their Restaurants Will Fight It Out in DC

Which tough-guy TV host’s cuisine will reign supreme?

Photograph by Scott Kirkland / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.
RESTAURANT THE PROPRIETOR THE CONCEPT PREVIOUS DC CONNECTION QUESTIONABLE QUOTE

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips

501 Seventh St., NW

 The volatile host of Hell’s Kitchen taps pro chefs for a brutal cooking competition. He also runs high-end eateries around the world. There’s fish. There’s chips. There’s a bunch of sauces. Put it all together in a cardboard box and you get . . . Gordon Ramsay’s fish and chips. Tavon Hubbard—then based in DC—finished in last place on season ten of Hell’s Kitchen. “Fish & Chips is a humble departure, and yeah, a bit of fun,” he told Las Vegas Weekly. “We’ve elevated it, made it a little more sexy . . . more Cool Britannia.”

Jon Taffer

Taffer’s Tavern

700 Sixth St., NW

 The volatile host of Bar Rescue helps failing watering holes. He’s also a consultant and entrepreneur. Basic pub fare made with what’s touted as “innovative cooking technologies.” A particularly notorious Bar Rescue episode focused on Silver Spring’s Piratz Tavern. “I believe . . . we will set the standard for cocktails programs in the city,” he told Washington Business Journal.

Photograph of Ramsay © 2017 by FOX Broadcasting.
Photograph of Taffer by Allison Gallagher/Flickr.
This article appears in the November 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

