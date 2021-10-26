Where to Find Frozen Cocktails Fit for Fall

Frozen cocktails tend to be associated with poolside cabanas and summery patios. But there are plenty of spiked slushies geared toward fall. Here’s where to find the best of both seasons as this warm autumn continues:

Electric Cool-Aid

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Shaw drinks garden is still serving frosé and watermelon margs, but you’ll also find a whole variety of fall-themed cocktails. Indulge in the pumpkin frozen, which tastes like Thanksgiving pie with “probably too much whiskey,” or a boozy twist on a PSL with Jameson Cold Brew Irish Whiskey. Also just right for the season: a frozen Irish coffee with or without an added shot of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

The Spanish tapas spot is known for its sophisticated slushitos. Right now, you can find a pumpkin version with Shipyard Pumpkinhead Ale, scotch, and lemon or the Halloween-ready “Sea Monster” with tequila, blue curacao, creme de violette, green apple, and an eyeball garnish. Drink them on the “Haunted Streatery” along with other spooky specials through the end of the month.

The Eleanor

100 Florida Ave., NE

The weather can’t make up its mind between summer and fall right now, so the NoMa location of this bowling lounge, bar, and grill has frozen cocktails for both. The “Stoop Night” is a spiked lavender-infused lemonade, while “Hoodie Weather” adds some vodka to a spiced apple cider slush.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

701 Wharf St., SW

The Wharf outpost of this seafood spot will be adding two new autumn-appropriate icy cocktails to its menu beginning in November. Try a frozen Irish coffee or a frozen chai-infused bourbon cider. The latter is also available without the booze.

