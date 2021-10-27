Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Amy Mesrobian

WMATA’s first director of zero-emissions vehicles is overseeing Metrobus’s conversion to electric.

Oliver “Power” Grant

The close Wu-Tang Clan associate co-organized a conference at DC’s Eaton hotel about the impact of the hip-hop group.

Keith Nelson

Along with a Democratic colleague, the Bush White House alum signed on as the first DC lobbyist for the booming porn industry.

Chloe Dulce Louvouezo

The local author’s new book, Life, I Swear, was inspired by her hit podcast about the experiences of Black women.

Fiona Hill

A Russia expert and star Trump-impeachment witness, Hill has a surprising new memoir about her tough UK up­bringing that describes how despair feeds our polarization.

