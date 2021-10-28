News & Politics

Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema Team Up for a Ted Lasso-Inspired Halloween Stunt

Yes, there were biscuits involved.

Written by
| Published on
Photo via Twitter.

Senators Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema tweeted out their Halloween-wear a few days early, showing off their looks as the lead characters from hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

Romney, in khakis, a collared-shirt sweater combo, and a mustache, is done up as the ever-optimistic Lasso — the American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) who is now in charge of a regular-football (soccer) team in England. Sinema poses as his boss, Rebecca Welton, wealthy divorcee and owner of the fictional AFC Richmond. Romney and Sinema recreated a biscuit handoff (“She’s one tough cookie,” the Utah Senator tweeted). On the show, Lasso often attempts to charm Welton with boxes of homemade biscuits.

Sinema, of course, has been in plenty of IRL headlines of late. As one of two Democrats who have opposed parts of President Biden’s estimated $3.5 trillion—now dropped to $1.75 trillion— “human infrastructure” bill, she has held a good bit of power during negotiations.

And Twitter had plenty to say about the stunt:

 

Zach Bright
Zach Bright

Zach joined Washingtonian in October 2021. In the past, he’s written for The Colorado Sun, The Nevada Independent and SRQ Magazine.

