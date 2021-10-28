Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema Team Up for a Ted Lasso-Inspired Halloween Stunt

Senators Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema tweeted out their Halloween-wear a few days early, showing off their looks as the lead characters from hit Apple TV show Ted Lasso.

Romney, in khakis, a collared-shirt sweater combo, and a mustache, is done up as the ever-optimistic Lasso — the American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis) who is now in charge of a regular-football (soccer) team in England. Sinema poses as his boss, Rebecca Welton, wealthy divorcee and owner of the fictional AFC Richmond. Romney and Sinema recreated a biscuit handoff (“She’s one tough cookie,” the Utah Senator tweeted). On the show, Lasso often attempts to charm Welton with boxes of homemade biscuits.

Sinema, of course, has been in plenty of IRL headlines of late. As one of two Democrats who have opposed parts of President Biden’s estimated $3.5 trillion—now dropped to $1.75 trillion— “human infrastructure” bill, she has held a good bit of power during negotiations.

And Twitter had plenty to say about the stunt:

Romney's Ted Lasso bits are straight out of the RBG hugging John McCain in heaven fanfic hell — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 28, 2021

Stop retweeting Mitt Romney into my timeline challenge — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 28, 2021

LET THEM EAT BISCUITS! This is really sick, and poorly played. #LetThemEatBiscuits — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) October 28, 2021

I refuse to let Mitt Romney and Kyrsten Sinema ruin Ted Lasso for me. Not gonna happen. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 28, 2021

This is the only Romney TV tribute that counts: https://t.co/iJb8U07EcD — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 28, 2021

