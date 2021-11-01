PHOTOS: Patty O’s Café & Bakery Grand Opening in Little Washington

Little Washington got a tad bigger over the weekend, as chef Patrick O’Connell celebrated the opening of his newest restaurant: Patty O’s Café & Bakery.

The culmination of a lifelong dream to serve the simple, classic American dishes of his childhood (albeit somewhat reimagined), Patty O’s is the latest puzzle piece to fall into place in the destination that O’Connell has created in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Washington, Virginia.

Located directly across the street from its sister restaurant, the three Michelin-starred Inn at Little Washington, the new location provides guests with a more casual dining option during their visits. While tins of sinful caviar, cheese trolleys, and bottles of fine wine might be the standard at the Inn, Patty O’s really shines in delivering a terrific burger, ham sandwich, or cup of French onion soup.

Not that such a more accessible menu means compromising on quality; far from it. The half-pound Ovoka Farms beef burger ‍with tomato jam, crispy onions, and comté cheese at Patty O’s went through more than 50 iterations before the best combination of ingredients was found.

“I’ve always loved fairy tales,” said O’Connell. “Especially the fable of Stone Soup, where an entire village each contributed an ingredient to the broth to create a delicious soup. That is exactly what this wonderful collaboration has felt like. I feel like a kid who’s just gotten the best birthday present ever and I’m so happy to be able to share this delicious gift with the world.”