PHOTOS: Patty O’s Café & Bakery Grand Opening in Little Washington

The all-day cafe from Inn at Little Washington chef Patrick O'Connell celebrates its debut in style.

Chef Patrick O'Connell welcomed guests to his newest restaurant, Patty O's Cafe & Bakery, with a playful nod to American cuisine.
Little Washington got a tad bigger over the weekend, as chef Patrick O’Connell celebrated the opening of his newest restaurant: Patty O’s Café & Bakery.

Patty O’s Cafe replaces an old gas station on the town square in Washington, Virginia.
Mariana Cuevas and Llamar Reid from Pierre Yves Rouchon designed the interior.
A mural by William Woodward flanks the bar area.

The culmination of a lifelong dream to serve the simple, classic American dishes of his childhood (albeit somewhat reimagined), Patty O’s is the latest puzzle piece to fall into place in the destination that O’Connell has created in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Washington, Virginia.

A variety of freshly baked breakfast pastries, cookies, muffins, and unique breads are available to be enjoyed on site or taken home.
DC philanthropists Wayne and Catherine Reynolds.
A cozy fireplace commands center attention inside the cafe dining area.

Located directly across the street from its sister restaurant, the three Michelin-starred Inn at Little Washington, the new location provides guests with a more casual dining option during their visits. While tins of sinful caviar, cheese trolleys, and bottles of fine wine might be the standard at the Inn, Patty O’s really shines in delivering a terrific burger, ham sandwich, or cup of French onion soup.

Freshly shucked oysters were offered at Saturday’s opening party.
Christopher Fasce (restaurant manager of Patty O’s Café), Chef Patrick O’Connell, and Robert Fasce (general manager of the Inn at Little Washington).
Guests to the opening party were treated to complimentary carriage rides about town.

Not that such a more accessible menu means compromising on quality; far from it. The half-pound Ovoka Farms beef burger ‍with tomato jam, crispy onions, and comté cheese at Patty O’s went through more than 50 iterations before the best combination of ingredients was found.

Patty O’s is located directly across the street from sister restaurant the Inn at Little Washington and its dining mannequins.
The staff at Patty O’s sport all-American gingham uniforms.
Guests cheer at the opening.

“I’ve always loved fairy tales,” said O’Connell. “Especially the fable of Stone Soup, where an entire village each contributed an ingredient to the broth to create a delicious soup. That is exactly what this wonderful collaboration has felt like. I feel like a kid who’s just gotten the best birthday present ever and I’m so happy to be able to share this delicious gift with the world.”

 

