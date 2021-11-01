News & Politics

See How Washington Bigwigs Dressed Up for Halloween

Infrastructure and Ted Lasso costumes were popular this year.

Written by
| Published on
Photo courtesy of @Chasten on Twitter.

The White House Halloween party may have been cancelled this year, but Washington’s bold-faced names showed up in the costume department. Here are some highlights:

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg’s newborn twins won Halloween with their infrastructure-themed traffic cone outfits:

Who knew infrastructure would be all the rage? Governor Larry Hogan’s dogs got in on the theme too.

Another hot costume: Ted Lasso. Here’s Jake Tapper handing out Skittles to trick-or-treaters…

And Mitt Romney handing out biscuits to Kyrsten Sinema…

Senator Thom Tillis went meta with his dogs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dressed as a Ghostbuster.

Kirsten Gillibrand was Cruella De Vil, and her dog a dragon.

Lauren Oshie was Regina George from Mean Girls (complete with her own “burn book”) while her husband, Caps star T.J. Oshie, was her “cool mom.”

Four Seasons Total Landscaping understood the assignment.

