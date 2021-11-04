Designers Dur Doux and Sophie Blake Are Co-Hosting a Two-Day Holiday Pop-Up At the Lyle

Shopping

Photos of Dur Doux and Sophie Blake at New York Fashion Week courtesy of brands.

Dur Doux, a mother/daughter-led DC fashion brand that boasts “wearable” avant-garde styles, and Sophie Blake, the Northern-Virginia-based jewelry line, will partner for a holiday pop-up shop Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13, at Dupont Circle’s Lyle hotel.

The two-day shopping event will be open to the public from noon to 6 PM each day, with complimentary 30-minute styling sessions with Dur Doux available by appointment (email info@durdoux.com). On Saturday at noon, designers from both companies will host a ticketed “VIP” brunch (with an appearance by Project Runway alum and model Mimi Tao). That’s $50 per person, or $85 if you want to add bottomless mimosas.

At the pop-up, Dur Doux will show off pieces from their two latest collections (the Fall “Eclairage” and Spring/Summer 2022 “Terre et Eau”).  Sophie Blakewhich has stores in the Mosaic District and Tysons Galleria—will offer jewelry from its Fall and holiday collections, plus candles and home diffusers. The pop-up comes just weeks after the pair collaborated for their first runway event at New York Fashion Week.

