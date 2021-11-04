Here’s Where Your 5-to-11-Year-Old Child Can Get the Covid Vaccine in DC

Earlier this week, the CDC approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, and shots are already available. Here’s the full list of where to get the vaccine in the District; hours vary, so check individual sites for more info:
Ward 1
Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights
3336 14th St., NW
Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center
2155 Champlain St., NW
Giant Pharmacy 378
1345 Park Rd., NW
Howard University Family Practice Plan
2041 Georgia Ave., NW, 3300 Tower
Kalorama Pharmacy
1841 Columbia Rd., NW
Mary’s Center – Ontario Road
2333 Ontario Rd., NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road
1747 Columbia Rd., NW
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center
3020 14th St., NW
Walgreens Store 17712
1306 U St., NW
Ward 2
Alpha Peoples Drugs
1638 R St., NW, STE 1
Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom
2021 K St., NW, Suite 800
Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street
1701 Corcoran St., NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue
1855 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Ward 3
Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue
5545 Connecticut Ave., NW
Spring Valley Pediatrics
4850 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 200
Walgreens Store 4445
3301 New Mexico Ave., NW
Ward 4
Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park
7125 13th Pl., NW
Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue
3912 Georgia Ave., NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue
3830 Georgia Ave., NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch
6500 Piney Branch Rd., NW
Ward 5
Children’s National Hospital
111 Michigan Ave., NW
Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center
801 17th St., NE
CuraCapitol
1140 Varnum St., NE, Suite 200
Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten
100 Gallatin St., NE
Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue
1601 Maryland Ave., NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood
1251-B Saratoga Ave., NE
Ward 6
Children’s National Hospital – Shaw
641 S St., NW
Grubb’s Pharmacy
326 E Capitol St., NE
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill
700 2nd St., NE
Perry School
128 M St., NW, #50
Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street
1100 4th St., SW
Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street
415 14th St., SE
Safeway Pharmacy – L Street
490 L St., NW
Ward 7
Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis
3839 1/2 Alabama Ave., SE
Elaine Ellis Center of Health
1627 Kenilworth Ave., NE
Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE
322 40th St., NE
Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue
2845 Alabama Ave., SE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River
4414 Benning Rd., NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue
3924 Minnesota Ave., NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside
765 Kenilworth Ter., NE
Ward 8
Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia
2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE
Children’s National Hospital – THEARC
1801 Mississippi Ave., SE
Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center
4 Atlantic St., SW
Family and Med Counseling
2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., SE, Suite 303
Giant #384
1535 Alabama Ave., SE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia
1500 Galen St., SE
Additionally, these clinics will be open through Saturday, November 20 for walk-up vaccines for children ages 5 to 11:
Friday, November 5
- Ft. Stanton Recreation Center: 1812 Erie St., SE, 3:30 to 7:30pm PM
- Takoma Community Center: 300 Van Buren St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 6
- Hillcrest Recreation Center: 3100 Denver St., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM
Sunday, November 7
- Palisades Recreation Center: 5200 Sherier Pl., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM
- North Michigan Park Recreation Center: 1333 Emerson St., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM
Monday, November 8
- Noyes Elementary School: 2725 10th St., NE, 3:30 to 7:30pm PM
- Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy: 4600 Livingston Rd., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Dorothy I. Height Elementary School: 1300 Allison St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Tuesday, November 9
- Kimball Elementary School: 3375 Minnesota Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Bancroft Elementary School: 1755 Newton St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus: 6008 Georgia Ave., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Wednesday, November 10
- Patterson Elementary School: 4399 South Capitol Ter., SW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- KIPP DC Heights Academy: 2600 Douglass Rd., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 11
- Clinics closed in observance of Veterans Day
Friday, November 12
- Marie Reed Elementary School: 2201 18th St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle: 725 19th St., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Thomson Elementary School: 1200 L St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 13
- Ben Murch Elementary School: 4810 36th St., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM
- Payne Elementary School: 1445 C St., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM
- Smothers Elementary School: 1300 44th St., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM
Sunday, November 14
- No pediatric walk-up clinics
Monday, November 15
- No pediatric walk-up clinics
Tuesday, November 16
- Palisades Recreation Center: 5200 Sherier Pl., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- KIPP DC LEAD Academy PCS: 421 P St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Excel Academy Public School: 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Wednesday, November 17
- Plummer Elementary School: 4601 Texas Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Garrison Elementary School: 1200 S St NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Center City Public Charter School – Trinidad Campus: 1217 West Virginia Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 18
- Bunker Hill Elementary School: 1401 Michigan Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Center City Public Charter School: Congress Heights: 220 Highview Pl., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- E.L Haynes Public Charter School: 4501 Kansas Ave., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Friday, November 19
- Thomas Elementary School: 650 Anacostia Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Lafayette Elementary School: 5701 Broad Branch Rd., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
- Janney Elementary School: 4130 Albemarle St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM
Saturday, November 20
- Whittier Elementary School: 6201 5th St., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM
- Turner Elementary Schoo:l 3264 Stanton Rd., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM
- DC Bilingual Public Charter School: 33 Riggs Rd., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM