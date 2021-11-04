Here’s Where Your 5-to-11-Year-Old Child Can Get the Covid Vaccine in DC

Earlier this week, the CDC approved Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, and shots are already available. Here’s the full list of where to get the vaccine in the District; hours vary, so check individual sites for more info:

Ward 1

Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights

3336 14th St., NW

Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center

2155 Champlain St., NW

Giant Pharmacy 378

1345 Park Rd., NW

Howard University Family Practice Plan

2041 Georgia Ave., NW, 3300 Tower

Kalorama Pharmacy

1841 Columbia Rd., NW

Mary’s Center – Ontario Road

2333 Ontario Rd., NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road

1747 Columbia Rd., NW

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center

3020 14th St., NW

Walgreens Store 17712

1306 U St., NW

Ward 2

Alpha Peoples Drugs

1638 R St., NW, STE 1

Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom

2021 K St., NW, Suite 800

Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street

1701 Corcoran St., NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue

1855 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Ward 3

Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue

5545 Connecticut Ave., NW

Spring Valley Pediatrics

4850 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 200

Walgreens Store 4445

3301 New Mexico Ave., NW

Ward 4

Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park

7125 13th Pl., NW

Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue

3912 Georgia Ave., NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue

3830 Georgia Ave., NW

Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch

6500 Piney Branch Rd., NW

Ward 5

Children’s National Hospital

111 Michigan Ave., NW

Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center

801 17th St., NE

CuraCapitol

1140 Varnum St., NE, Suite 200

Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten

100 Gallatin St., NE

Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue

1601 Maryland Ave., NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood

1251-B Saratoga Ave., NE

Ward 6

Children’s National Hospital – Shaw

641 S St., NW

Grubb’s Pharmacy

326 E Capitol St., NE

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill

700 2nd St., NE

Perry School

128 M St., NW, #50

Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street

1100 4th St., SW

Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street

415 14th St., SE

Safeway Pharmacy – L Street

490 L St., NW

Ward 7

Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis

3839 1/2 Alabama Ave., SE

Elaine Ellis Center of Health

1627 Kenilworth Ave., NE

Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE

322 40th St., NE

Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue

2845 Alabama Ave., SE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River

4414 Benning Rd., NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue

3924 Minnesota Ave., NE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside

765 Kenilworth Ter., NE

Ward 8

Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia

2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE

Children’s National Hospital – THEARC

1801 Mississippi Ave., SE

Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center

4 Atlantic St., SW

Family and Med Counseling

2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave., SE, Suite 303

Giant #384

1535 Alabama Ave., SE

Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia

1500 Galen St., SE

Additionally, these clinics will be open through Saturday, November 20 for walk-up vaccines for children ages 5 to 11:

Friday, November 5

Ft. Stanton Recreation Center: 1812 Erie St., SE, 3:30 to 7:30pm PM

Takoma Community Center: 300 Van Buren St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 6

Hillcrest Recreation Center: 3100 Denver St., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM

Sunday, November 7

Palisades Recreation Center: 5200 Sherier Pl., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM

North Michigan Park Recreation Center: 1333 Emerson St., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM

Monday, November 8

Noyes Elementary School: 2725 10th St., NE, 3:30 to 7:30pm PM

Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School/Statesman Academy: 4600 Livingston Rd., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Dorothy I. Height Elementary School: 1300 Allison St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Tuesday, November 9

Kimball Elementary School: 3375 Minnesota Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Bancroft Elementary School: 1755 Newton St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Center City Public Charter School – Brightwood Campus: 6008 Georgia Ave., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 10

Patterson Elementary School: 4399 South Capitol Ter., SW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Kennedy Recreation Center: 1401 7th St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

KIPP DC Heights Academy: 2600 Douglass Rd., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 11

Clinics closed in observance of Veterans Day

Friday, November 12

Marie Reed Elementary School: 2201 18th St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Friendship Blow Pierce Elementary & Middle: 725 19th St., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Thomson Elementary School: 1200 L St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 13

Ben Murch Elementary School: 4810 36th St., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM

Payne Elementary School: 1445 C St., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM

Smothers Elementary School: 1300 44th St., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM

Sunday, November 14

No pediatric walk-up clinics

Monday, November 15

No pediatric walk-up clinics

Tuesday, November 16

Palisades Recreation Center: 5200 Sherier Pl., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

KIPP DC LEAD Academy PCS: 421 P St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Excel Academy Public School: 2501 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Wednesday, November 17

Plummer Elementary School: 4601 Texas Ave., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Garrison Elementary School: 1200 S St NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Center City Public Charter School – Trinidad Campus: 1217 West Virginia Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Thursday, November 18

Bunker Hill Elementary School: 1401 Michigan Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Center City Public Charter School: Congress Heights: 220 Highview Pl., SE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

E.L Haynes Public Charter School: 4501 Kansas Ave., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Friday, November 19

Thomas Elementary School: 650 Anacostia Ave., NE, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Lafayette Elementary School: 5701 Broad Branch Rd., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Janney Elementary School: 4130 Albemarle St., NW, 3:30 to 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 20

Whittier Elementary School: 6201 5th St., NW, 10 AM to 3 PM

Turner Elementary Schoo:l 3264 Stanton Rd., SE, 10 AM to 3 PM

DC Bilingual Public Charter School: 33 Riggs Rd., NE, 10 AM to 3 PM