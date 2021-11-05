The son of Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin attempted to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial election, according to election officials. The hiccup? He is 17 years old—a year away from being able to legally vote.

According to officials, Youngkin’s young kin did not successfully cast a ballot and didn’t break any laws. When he presented his drivers license to voting personnel at the Great Falls Library polling site, an official spotted that he was too young and turned him away. The wishful ballot-caster later returned, insisting a 17-year-old friend had voted, reports the Washington Post. Youngkin was once more told he was ineligible.

A spokesperson for Youngkin’s campaign provided a statement to NBC4:

It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite the Commonwealth around his positive message of better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs, his political opponents—mad that they suffered historic losses this year—are pitching opposition research on a 17-year old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school.

Despite losing out on his son’s vote, Youngkin beat Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in this week’s election. The former CEO of private equity firm the Carlyle Group will be Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2014.

