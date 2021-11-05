Ciel Social Club opens next Thursday, November 11, but a group of notables was invited to preview the space last night during an exclusive private party. Located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott in Mount Vernon Triangle, the new open-air penthouse lounge and restaurant is the latest DC nightlife establishment from Versus, which also runs nearby Morris American Bar as well as Dupont Circle’s Heist and Casta’s Rum Bar in the West End. The 3,200-square-foot venue will welcome guests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings to start, with daily service and brunch hours expected to launch in December.

