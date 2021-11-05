Washington Football Team President Jason Wright, Versus Founder & President Vinoda Basnayake, and Congressman Andrew Garbarino at the preview party to Ciel Social Club.
Ciel Social Club opens next Thursday, November 11, but a group of notables was invited to preview the space last night during an exclusive private party. Located atop the AC Hotel by Marriott in Mount Vernon Triangle, the new open-air penthouse lounge and restaurant is the latest DC nightlife establishment from Versus, which also runs nearby Morris American Bar as well as Dupont Circle’s Heist and Casta’s Rum Bar in the West End. The 3,200-square-foot venue will welcome guests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings to start, with daily service and brunch hours expected to launch in December.
Ciel offers expansive views of the U.S. Capitol dome, Washington Monument, and much of downtown DC.
Former Virginia Congressman Jim Moran and DC United goalkeeper Bill Hamid.
DC Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, Mayor’s Office press secretary Susana Castillo, MoKi Media partners Maha Hakki and Dannia Hakki, and DC Director of Real Estate Sarosh Olpadwala.
Shawn Townsend (former Director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture and current principal Dewey Square Group) and Echostage Managing Partner Pete Kalamoutsos.
“Lulu” Alsaud, FOX 5 reporter Sierra Fox, and Redbrick LMD vice president Marcus Goodwin.
FOX 5 traffic anchor and reporter Erin Como and Tristan Ahmadi.
The interior of Ciel is designed to transport guests back to France’s Belle Époque era.
Ciel’s indoor lounge seats 135, with an additional 30-seat outdoor terrace.
John Burns, Yodit Gebreyes, and Gelila Sebhatu.
John Mawad and Yasmine Nashed Mawad.
Areo Nazari, Rema Zadah, and Scott Thuman (chief political correspondent for the Sinclair Broadcasting Group).
DJ Samantha Ronson spun the evening’s soundtrack.
Artur Samofalov, Ashley Tacub, and Bogdan Samofalov.
Hanoi Veras and Ashley McCampbell.
Shannon Baarman, Reuben Levin, and Stefanie Baarman.
Executive chef Paul Yellin is in charge of Ciel Social Club’s menu.
Polina Kremer, Ashley Taylor, Ashleigh Payne.
AC Hotel Washington DC General Manager Mark Namdar and Eileen McGinley.
Danielle Moran, Patrick Moran, and Rochelle Julich.
Malcom Brown and Lyn Stout.
A 12-foot brass chandelier hangs at the center of the lounge’s main room.
Rebecca and Matthew Jones.
Guests toast Ciel’s opening.
Bobby Wise and Lydia Franklin.
Tanya Mee, Maria Genar, and Delmy Reyes.
Maddie Acken, Mercy Chikowore, and Anita Adams-Reeves.
Ciel Social Club takes its name from the French word for “the heavens.”
